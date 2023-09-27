Soon after joining LIV Golf, Patrick Reed attracted attention from many golf experts and veterans. Some of them were disappointed with the 2018 Masters champion joining the Saudi-backed league back in 2022. They expressed their thoughts on various media channels and sources.

Frustrated with their constant comments, Reed filed a lawsuit against them, which included Brandel Chamblee, Eamon Lynch, Shane Bacon, and many others back in August 2022. However, his lawsuit was dismissed in November that year.

Patrick Reed did not quit and refiled the case. But, his plea was recently dismissed again by the Federal judge. As per the X (formerly Twitter) user named John Nucci, the golfer's plea was rejected as the comments made by the journalists were on "LIV Golf" where "Reed was a member", and not direct comments on the golfer himself.

How has Patrick Reed performed on the LIV Golf so far?

The 33-year-old American golfer joined the LIV Golf League league back in 2022. Although he is yet to win his first individual title, Reed has registered a number of top-class performances so far.

In the 2022 season, Patrick Reed played seven tournaments and finished six times inside the top 15, which included four top 5 finishes. His best performance came at the Stonehill Golf Club in LIV Golf Bangkok.

Later on, Reed came back on the Saudi-backed breakaway series for the second season. So far, he had 12 starts and finished seven times inside 15, which includes five top 5 finishes. He registered his best performance of the season at LIV Golf London.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Patrick Reed on each LIV Golf event so far:

2022

Portland Invitational - T3

Bedminster Invitational - 5

Boston Invitational - T31

Chicago Invitational - T12

Bangkok Invitational - 2

Jeddah Invitational - T12

Miami Invitational Stroke Play - T3

2023

Mayakoba Invitational - T38

Tucson Invitational - T18

Orlando Invitational - T3

Adelaide Invitational - T3

Singapore Invitational T13

Tulsa Invitational - T11

DC Invitational - T35

Andalucía Invitational - T5

London Invitational - T2

Greenbrier Invitational | T36

Bedminster Invitational - T3

Chicago Invitational - T18

After the end of 12 events in the LIV Golf League in the 2023 season, Patrick Reed sits in fourth place in the season standings and has 121 points.