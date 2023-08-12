FedEx Cup Playoffs projected leaderboard: Here are the golfers at risk of not making the top 50 ft. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau

The second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship witnessed Lucas Glover make a 14-place jump to the top as he fired a 6-under 64 on Friday, August 12, to aggregate at 10-under after 36 holes. Jordan Spieth slipped to second place, one stroke behind Glover, after shooting 2-under 68.

While a few other prominent players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland had a better field day on Day 2 at TPC Southwind, there were a few star players who didn't have the expected performance on Friday.

Although Jon Rahm posted a 3-under 68 on Friday, he could only move up to T51 after completing 36 holes at even par in Memphis. Tony Finau also slipped 36 spots to T51 after carding a 3-over 73 in the second round.

While Ricky Fowler is at T66 after aggregating at 4-over after two days, US Open winner Wyndham Clark is at the bottom of the leaderboard with scores of 70 and 76 in the first two rounds.

With only two rounds left at the Memphis event, a few players are at risk of not making it to the BMW Championship, the second event in the Playoffs. For the uninitiated, only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the Olympia Fields Country Club event next week.

Here's a look at the few names who are on the verge of missing out on the BMW Championship.

Players who might not make it to the top 50 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs

1) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama is at risk of not making it to the BMW Championship

After two rounds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matsuyama remains in 57th place in the FedEx Cup standings. He began strongly with a score of 67 on Thursday but dropped 15 places to T30 after posting a 69 in the following round.

In order to make it into the top 50 of the BMW Championship, the 2021 Masters champion will need to put together two exceptional rounds and hope for a better result.

2) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin during the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round One

Ben Griffin has had two great days at the TPC Southwind. He started at 70th in the standings and has moved to 61st after 36 holes. However, he is still not safe from not making the BMW Championship.

The 27-year-old American will have to maintain or better his first two rounds' scores to get inside the top 50 of the standings.

3) Harris English

Harris English is currently out of the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings

English teed off at the TPC Southwind at 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings but slipped outside the top 50 after shooting 70 and 71 in the first two rounds. Currently ranked 51st in the standings, he has a lot of work to do in the remaining two days.

4) Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Rodgers during the Barracuda Championship

Just like English, Rodgers also began this week inside the top 50 of the standings, but his poor outing so far has resulted in him slipping outside it. Currently placed at T60 with an aggregate of 2-over, Rodgers might miss out on the BMW Championship next week.