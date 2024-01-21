“Feeling like I could be a better golfer tomorrow” - Justin Rose reflects on doubts and personal growth on the golf course

Justin Rose recently opened up about his personal life and career growth in an interview with golf analyst Dylan Dethier.

In the 2022-23 season, the English golfer participated in 20 tournaments He did fairly well, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In his interview, Rose expressed optimism and stated that he aspires to improve every day.

Speaking about his growth in the game, Rose said (via Golf.com):

"I’ve always preferred the journey to the destination. Even when I got to World No. 1, at times I was like — it wasn’t what I felt like it would be. So I’ve always liked the striving. Feeling like I could be a better golfer tomorrow than today is really a powerful thing. I have a love for that."

Rose also spoke about his performance in the recently-concluded 2023 season. He said that after struggling with his performance in the last few campaigns, it was hard to get out of it but he now feels 'motivated' and 'hungry'. Adding to his statement, Rose said:

"I’d been on a little downward spiral for a couple seasons. There’s a lot that goes into why that is, but getting out of it is hard. I feel motivated and I feel hungry. And look, before any good golf shows up, there has to be that work, that commitment, that foundation that has to have taken place. "

Rose continued talking about his decision to change his coach. At the end of the 2022 season, he started working with Mark Blackburn.

"At the back end of [the 2022] season I changed coaches. I went to Mark [Blackburn], not out of desperation but out of a belief that I could just be better again, that I could be better than what I was doing. That’s always what drives me," Rose added.

Justin Rose started the 2024 season playing at The Sentry and finished T40. He ended up with a score of 16-under 276 after playing four rounds of 71, 69, 75, and 61. Additionally, he participated in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing in a tie for 57th place.

How was Justin Rose's 2023 season?

The 2023 season was off to a strong start for Justin Rose. He participated in the American Express, where he tied for 26th place, and the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for 18th place.

The 43-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament with a final score of 18-under, beating second-placed Brendon Todd by three strokes. But he struggled with his game in the mid-season. He missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational and then at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Justin Rose played on the 2023 PGA Tour:

The American Express: T26

Farmers Insurance Open: T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T6

Valspar Championship: T36

Masters Tournament: T16

RBC Heritage: T25

PGA Championship: T9

Charles Schwab Challenge: T12

RBC Canadian Open: 8

U.S. Open: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T20

BMW Championship: T22

Hero World Challenge: T8

Grant Thornton Invitational: T9