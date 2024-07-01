"Feels pretty special now" - Cameron Davis on ending his 'frustrating' winless drought on the PGA Tour

Cameron Davis had an eventful week at the Detroit Golf Club as he ended up winning the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. After the end of four rounds, Davis scored 2-under to beat the likes of Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai who tied for second place.

Davis' victory at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic also brought about an end to his winless drought on the PGA Tour. In the press conference after his win, Davis said he wanted this to be the start of something special. Davis also spoke about the frustration he felt during his winless streak.

Cameron Davis said:

"So it's been a frustrating position to be in. Especially to see the game kind of trending in the wrong direction for a lot of that time but to kind of pop out of the depths and do this again it kind of puts a little spark back into it. I want to be out here. I want to be winning tournaments." (11:49 onwards)

He added:

"All these things that come with winning are so much fun because you know you've done something great. And to do it again it feels pretty special now."

After several disappointing results in earlier competitions, Cameron Davis' win at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic comes as a relief. It will be interesting to see if he is able to carry this form into future tournaments.

A look at the performance of Cameron Davis in 2024

Here is a complete list of Cameron Davis' performances on the PGA Tour in the 2024 season:

Date: 1/4 - 1/7

Event: The Sentry Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)

Finish: T52 75-68-73-65 281 (-11)

Date: 1/11 - 1/14

Event: Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club)

Finish: T30 62-70-70-69 271 (-9)

Date: 1/18 - 1/21

Event: The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course)

Finish: Missed Cut 68-65-73 206 (-10)

Date: 2/1 - 2/3

Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links)

Finish: T20 70-69-68 207 (-9)

Date: 2/15 - 2/18

Event: The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club)

Finish: 49 65-73-73-75 286 (+2)

Date: 3/7 - 3/10

Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge)

Finish: T18 72-70-74-70 286 (-2)

Date: 3/14 - 3/17

Event: THE PLAYERS Championship, TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Finish: Missed Cut 79-82 161 (+17)

Date: 3/28 - 3/31

Event: Texas Children's Houston Open (Memorial Park Golf Course)

Finish: T21 68-71-68-67 274 (-6)

Date: 4/11 - 4/14

Event: Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

Finish: T12 69-72-73-75 289 (+1)

Date: 4/18 - 4/22

Event: RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links)

Finish: T49 70-74-70-67 281 (-3)

Date: 5/9 - 5/12

Event: Wells Fargo Championship (Quail Hollow Club)

Finish: T38 70-69-72-77 288 (+4)

Date: 5/16 - 5/19

Event: PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club)

Finish: Missed Cut 78-71 149 (+7)

Date: 5/23 - 5/26

Event: Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club)

Finish: T56 69-70-69-76 284 (+4)

Date: 6/6 - 6/9

Event: The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday (Muirfield Village Golf Club)

Finish: T50 73-72-77-79 301 (+13)

Date: 6/13 - 6/16

Event: U.S. Open (Pinehurst No. 2)

Finish: Missed Cut 77-72 149 (+9)

Date: 6/20 - 6/23

Event: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands)

Finish: T48 65-71-69-70 275 (-5)

Date: 6/27 - 6/30

Event: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit Golf Club)

Finish: 1 68-66-66-70

