“Finally a win for Justin Thomas” – Fans react as Thomas and Carlos Sainz win the inaugural Netflix Cup in Vegas

Justin Thomas and F1 star Carlos Sainz claimed the first-ever Netflix Cup on Tuesday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The duo defeated Tony Finau and Pierre Gasly of BWT Alpine in the closest-to-the-pin contest in the extra hole after both teams won their respective groups in an eight-hole scramble.

The Netflix Cup was the first of its kind, a golf contest that took place on Tuesday, November 14. The four pairs were formed, comprising one PGA Tour professional and one F1 driver. Lando Norris-Rickie Fowler, Carlos Sainz-Justin Thomas, Pierre Gasly-Collin Morikawa, and Alex Albon-Max Homa were the four pairs competing at the Wynn Golf Club. The event was streamed live on the popular streaming app.

Fans on social media had a few witty responses to Thomas-Sainz's victory. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Wow Justin won something!"

"A serious dumpster fire of a broadcast... at least Wynn has Beast mode flyover videos now."

"Finally a win for Thomas…"

"Now they need to make PGA players drive F1 cars. 🤣 Jk that sounds like a recipe for disaster lol."

"Not going to lie, that was a lot of fun to watch"

"I have two loves golf in Formula One. But this is almost unwatchable. Take away all the hosts, commentators and celebrities and it would be more interesting just listening to players talking to each other"

Where did Justin Thomas play last? The golfer's recent performance explored

Justin Thomas reacts during his singles match at the Ryder Cup 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf Club

The 15-time PGA Tour winner last competed at the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge — the penultimate event on the DP World Tour held from November 9 to November 12 at Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa.

Justin Thomas finished at 12-under after four rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, securing a solo fourth place — seven strokes behind Max Homa, who claimed his first-ever title on the European Tour.

For the 30-year-old American, the 2022–23 season proved to be one of the most challenging in his professional career so far. He missed six cuts in 21 starts, with three coming in the majors. Despite being the defending champion at the PGA Championship, he could only manage a T-65 finish this time.

Despite achieving four top-ten finishes, Justin Thomas was unable to secure a single PGA Tour title, making 2023 his first trophyless year since turning pro in 2014. His best performance was a solo fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Additionally, he finished 71st in the FedEx Cup, missing the playoffs for the first time.

Despite facing heavy criticism and apprehensions, the two-time major champion successfully retained his spot on the US team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which took place from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

Thomas earned 1.5 points for the visitors, with an overall record of 1-2-1. For the uninitiated, the European team defeated the US team by 16.5–11.5 at the Rome event, maintaining their 30-year unbeaten streak at home.