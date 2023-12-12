"For $400M It’s a great product... My a**” - Fred Couples blasts golfers moving to LIV Golf for hefty paychecks

Fred Couples has criticized golfers for moving to LIV Golf solely for a big paycheck. He added that the defectors should be honest about leaving for the Saudi-backed circuit for money and not for any other reason.

Last week, Jon Rahm became the latest name to join the PIF-sponsored circuit in a reported deal of $550 million. Veteran Fred Couples didn't seem convinced by the players' reasoning that LIV Golf was bringing any revolution to the game.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, the 1992 Masters Champion expressed that he wanted the next defector to go for free if LIV was such a great product. He said:

"I want to see the next superstar, say, 'I'm going to that LIV.' You know why? I'm going? Because it is unreal. They play Riviera, and they play TPC Phoenix in front of 300,000 people, and they do this and they do that, but I want them to go for free. Just leave. Just walk over there."

"And then go on CNN and every TV show and say why they're going because it's that good. $100 million doesn't get it. $200 million doesn't get it. $300 million doesn't get it. But for $400, it's a great product and it's a great show, my a**."

Couples added that no one was going to say that he didn't like the PGA Tour anymore. He said that he wanted players to be honest and admit that the move was solely money-driven.

"Don't sit there and then go on and say they're changing the game. What are they changing? Oh, their tax bracket, bro. Actually, for 50 years, golf has been changed. Arnold Palmer changed it. Jack Nicklaus changed it. Tiger Woods changed it. The LIV tour ain't changing a thing.

Who won the LIV Golf Promotions?

Three more players were successful in joining the main roster of LIV Golf after securing the top three positions at the first-ever LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi. Seventy-three players were on the field for the first-ever Q-School event of the Saudi-backed circuit.

Finland’s Kalle Samooja carded 65 and 71 in the final two rounds played on Sunday, December 10, to aggregate at 8-under and claim the top prize in Abu Dhabi. For the other two positions, there was a three-way sudden-death playoff after Laurie Canter, Jinichiro Kozuma, and Kiernan Vincent were tied at 7-under. All three of them were able to make a par on the first playoff hole at the par-5 18th.

On the second extra hole, Canter's shot landed in the water. As a result, he was eliminated, and Vincent and Kazuma became the other two to join Samooja in the final roster.

The 35-year-old Finnish golfer earned $200,000 for the first position. Players who finished 4th to 10th earned exemptions into the 2024 International Series, LIV-funded events on the Asian Tour.

Here are the top ten position holders at the LIV Golf Promotions:

1. Kalle Samooja

2. Kieran Vincent

3. Jinichiro Kozuma

4. Laurie Canter

5. Jaco Ahlers

6. Zach Bauchou

7. Poom Saksansin

8. Kevin Chappell

9. Martin Trainer

10. Suradit Yongcharoenchai.