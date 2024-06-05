"Forgot his pants"- Golf fans react to Jason Day's $120 shorts that look like 'boxers'

In preparation for the 2024 Memorial Tournament, Jason Day is at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Day performed his practice run on Wednesday, June 5, while donning somewhat unusual-looking shorts that cost $120.

They are a loose-fitting, plaid-patterned garment that falls above the knee. Social media users have expressed their delight at Jason Day's shorts with numerous comments.

While some users have praised Jason Day's new outfit choice, the majority of users have responded to it with jokes.

One X (formerly Twitter) user had this to say:

“Guy forgot his pants so he wore his boxers.”

Prominent golf influencer Paige Spiranac is one of the people who celebrated Jason Day's look on X, posting the following:

"I think this look [on fire]"

"Best fit on tour and it ain't even close," one user posted.

"They look like a pair of boxer underwear," another fan wrote.

"Well, he lives just down the street from Muirfield Village, probably just woke up and thought he was going to get coffee...," another user said.

Jason Day signed a contract with Malbon Golf at the start of 2024, and the company sponsors his wardrobe. Since then, the Australian has garnered attention on multiple occasions for his peculiar attire, including vests, sweatpants, and baggy pants.

A look at Jason Day's performance at the Memorial Tournament

Day has played 14 editions of the Memorial Tournament, with mixed results. With one Top 10 and one Top 25, he has survived nine cuts. His 2020 T4 finish was his best performance to date.

His best round at Muirfield has been a 66, a score he has achieved twice, during the first round of the 2016 edition (finished T27) and during the second round of 2020 (finished T4). His worst round has been an 82, which happened on the second day of the 2008 edition (where he missed the cut).

His best score for 72 holes has been 9 under in 2016, while the worst has been 3 over in 2013 (finished T41).

On Thursday, June 6, Day will start his 15th Memorial Tournament appearance, paired with Justin Rose. He tees off at 1:10 PM (Eastern Time) for the first round, and the Friday tee time is 9:45 AM.

In 13 events played in 2024, the Australian recorded four Top 10 finishes and 11 passes. His best result so far has been finishing T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Day has made the cut in both majors played during the season. He finished T30 at the Masters and T43 at the PGA Championship.