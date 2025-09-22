Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares snippet of ‘the perfect weekend’

Greg Norman became the LIV Golf's inaugural CEO when the league was launched in 2021. After running the Saudi-backed league for three years, he stepped down from his role in January 2025, and Scott O Neil was named as his successor as the CEO. Norman's contract with the league officially came to an end in August 2025.Norman recently updated his fans on what he is up to by uploading an Instagram post about the exciting adventure activity he was up to this weekend in the Bahamas. The former LIV Golf CEO also included a lot of hashtags in the caption of the post, emphasizing that this &quot;perfect weekend&quot; was actually arranged for Greg Norman Jr.'s 40th birthday.Talking more about the caption, it read,&quot;#bahama #freediving #sun #greatpeople #laughs #40thbirthday @gregnormanjr&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGreg Norman also dedicated a post to Norman Jr. on the occasion of his 40th birthday. The senior golfer posted numerous images and a heartfelt text in which he conveyed his love for his kid. Along with that, Norman Sr. desired that his kid live for another 40 years and be healthy. The caption reads:&quot;40 yrs ago today I knew there was something super special about our baby boy who has now blossomed into the most lovable and likable, endearing, tenacious, intelligent, incredible husband and father to 2 beautiful kids, and a son I am so extremely proud of. Happy 40th @gregnormanjr and may your next 40 years be as fun as the last, full of health, happiness, and eternal love.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAside from that, recently, Norman also thanked the fans as he concluded his time with LIV Golf.Greg Norman claims to have altered the golf world with LIV GolfGolf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: ImagnGreg Norman was a part of LIV Golf for four years, and he noted that the tour provided many possibilities for golfers. Norman also discussed how they created a new ecosystem that drastically altered the golf world. The golfer thanked the fans for their love and support over the years. The caption of his Instagram post read,&quot;After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride, and achievement. Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broadened the ecosystem of golf. We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world.&quot;The caption later continued,&quot;Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me during this time. I’ll always look back on this time with great fulfillment and appreciation. As for what’s next…stay tuned! Exciting times ahead. Onward to the next adventure 🔜 1w&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the time being, there is no word on what Greg Norman will do next, but speculations have been that he may join another tour or pursue other business interests outside of golf.