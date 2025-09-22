  • home icon
  Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares snippet of 'the perfect weekend'

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares snippet of ‘the perfect weekend’

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:01 GMT
Greg Norman... - Source: Getty
Greg Norman... - Source: Getty

Greg Norman became the LIV Golf's inaugural CEO when the league was launched in 2021. After running the Saudi-backed league for three years, he stepped down from his role in January 2025, and Scott O Neil was named as his successor as the CEO. Norman's contract with the league officially came to an end in August 2025.

Norman recently updated his fans on what he is up to by uploading an Instagram post about the exciting adventure activity he was up to this weekend in the Bahamas. The former LIV Golf CEO also included a lot of hashtags in the caption of the post, emphasizing that this "perfect weekend" was actually arranged for Greg Norman Jr.'s 40th birthday.

Talking more about the caption, it read,

"#bahama #freediving #sun #greatpeople #laughs #40thbirthday @gregnormanjr"
Greg Norman also dedicated a post to Norman Jr. on the occasion of his 40th birthday. The senior golfer posted numerous images and a heartfelt text in which he conveyed his love for his kid. Along with that, Norman Sr. desired that his kid live for another 40 years and be healthy. The caption reads:

"40 yrs ago today I knew there was something super special about our baby boy who has now blossomed into the most lovable and likable, endearing, tenacious, intelligent, incredible husband and father to 2 beautiful kids, and a son I am so extremely proud of. Happy 40th @gregnormanjr and may your next 40 years be as fun as the last, full of health, happiness, and eternal love."
Aside from that, recently, Norman also thanked the fans as he concluded his time with LIV Golf.

Greg Norman claims to have altered the golf world with LIV Golf

Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Greg Norman was a part of LIV Golf for four years, and he noted that the tour provided many possibilities for golfers. Norman also discussed how they created a new ecosystem that drastically altered the golf world. The golfer thanked the fans for their love and support over the years. The caption of his Instagram post read,

"After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride, and achievement. Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broadened the ecosystem of golf. We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world."
The caption later continued,

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me during this time. I’ll always look back on this time with great fulfillment and appreciation. As for what’s next…stay tuned! Exciting times ahead. Onward to the next adventure 🔜 1w"

For the time being, there is no word on what Greg Norman will do next, but speculations have been that he may join another tour or pursue other business interests outside of golf.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

