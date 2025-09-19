  • home icon
  Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman compiles a heartwarming message to his 'intelligent' son as he turns 40

Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman compiles a heartwarming message to his 'intelligent' son as he turns 40

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Sep 19, 2025 15:45 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day Two - Source: Getty
Greg Norman and his son during LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day Two - Source: Getty

Greg Norman is one of the most influential figures in golf, business and entrepreneurship. The former LIV Golf CEO has penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of his son's birthday.

On September 19, Norman Jr. turned 40. The legendary 'Great White Shark' shared a series of photos on Instagram including some father-and-son memories. Norman shared a picture from his son's childhood where the duo went fishing together. In other photos, Greg Norman could be seen enjoying golfing, kiteboarding and wakeboarding with Norman Jr.

In the caption of his post, the Australian golf icon celebrated his son's birth and talked about how proud he is regarding Norman Jr.'s growth. Take a look at what Greg Norman wrote:

"40 yrs ago today I knew there was something super special about our baby boy who has now blossomed into the most lovable and likable, endearing, tenacious, intelligent, incredible husband and father to 2 beautiful kids... Happy 40th..."
Despite being born as a professional golfer's son, Greg Norman’s son did not choose to be a professional golfer like his father. However, he has often competed in amateur events like the Florida State Golf Association Mid Amateur Stroke Play. Apart from his occasional golfing sessions, Norman Jr. has also been involved with Kiteboarding and Wakeboarding.

The ex-LIV Golf CEO's son is also the founder and CEO of Shark Wake Parks, a chain of adventure water parks across the United States. Greg Norman’s son has also founded Europa Labs, which is a Web3-based tech startup. The company provides services based on NFTs and blockchains.

When Greg Norman's son revealed what it's like to carry his father's identity

Back in 2015, Norman Jr. was interviewed by The Atlantic Current. While speaking to the golf icon's son about his Kiteboarding journey, the reporter asked how it feels to carry Norman’s name. In his statement, Norman Jr. admitted that it's a good feeling since the 20-time PGA Tour winner is 'awesome'. He said (as quoted by The Atlantic Current):

"It's a blessing, but you're always going to be labeled as Greg Norman Jr... people say 'well what have you done'... It's not a bad thing because my dad is an awesome guy."

While talking about his father, Norman’s son also praised the golfing legend. He added:

"He's someone you'd gladly have a beer with. He set a standard in business so to have him as a father let alone good friend... is awesome... a hell of a dad."

Norman Jr. has complimented his father multiple times in the past. In one of his posts on X, he detailed how his father helped him figure out how to drive seamlessly.

Quick Links

