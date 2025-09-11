"Greg Norman & LIV ruined golf" - Fans react to the ex-LIV Golf CEO's farewell post

Greg Norman has announced his departure from LIV Golf after four years on the tour. In the announcement post, Norman stated that he is grateful for this massive opportunity because he, along with LIV, was able to radically transform the golf game. Interestingly, people in the comments disagreed with this, arguing that Norman has only harmed the game.

On September 11, NUCLR Golf shared a part of Greg Norman's statement regarding his departure from LIV Golf on X. The post read:

"🚨👋🦈 #FAREWELL — Greg Norman has officially announced the end to his time at LIV Golf: 'It's been an incredible chapter, and I'm so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered.'"

In the comments section of this post, fans began to say that Greg Norman had done nothing except damage professional golf. Here are some of the fans' comments:

"Greg and LIV ruined golf," one fan stated.

"Out with a whimper," one fan claimed.

Some fans even felt that Norman had just divided the game into two pieces and was still unable to achieve anything, which is why his dismissal was a good move:

"He divided the game," another fan pointed out.

"He is thrilled he tried to ruin and destroy professional golf. Great!" Another fan stated.

"He accomplish nothing. His name was the only draw, this game was his biggest failure. Besides the massive choke on his best lead in decades. His tampon fell out," one fan explained.

Greg Norman has been replaced by Scott O' Neil as the next CEO of the Saudi Backed league.

What is Greg Norman's opinion of Scott O' Neil as the next CEO of LIV Golf?

LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day Three - Source: Getty

LIV Golf was formally introduced to the fans in October 2021, with Greg Norman serving as the company's inaugural CEO and Commissioner. After three and a half years on the circuit, the Australian golfer was ready to step back, and Scott O Neil was introduced as the next CEO in January 2025.

Norman discussed this in an interview at the time, thanking Neil and suggesting that it is the wisest business move. According to Today's Golfer, he stated:

"First and foremost, congratulations to Scott. He is exactly the type of experienced professional who understands the unique and powerful combination of entertainment and sports that LIV Golf exemplifies. The league will be in very good hands with him at the helm. I started this journey more than 30 years ago, knowing in my heart and mind that the game of golf and its professional players were undervalued, delivering a product that felt stagnant."

Neil joined LIV Golf in February 2025 and, with Norman's departure, will be taking full control of the league.

