Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares exciting update for the 2032 Olympics

Greg Norman has been appointed as an Independent Director on the board of the Brisbane Organising Committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Today, the former LIV Golf CEO shared a new update on his social media regarding this prestigious event. On September 16, 2025, Norman shared a memory from the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The 'Great White Shark' was present during the opening ceremony of that event. He also participated in the torch relay for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. The picture shared by Greg Norman on Instagram showed the golf icon carrying the torch across Sydney Harbour Bridge.In the caption of the photo, Norman became nostalgic about the moment he had 25 years ago. The former LIV Golf CEO also revealed a promise for the upcoming Olympic Games. Take a look at what Greg Norman wrote in the caption of his Instagram post:&quot;25 yrs ago this week. 2020 Sydney Olympics. Now I am honoured to sit on the Brisbane 2032 Olympic board to showcase my home town with our goal to make 2032 the North Star of the Olympics.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from having the honour to hold the torch, Greg Norman was also featured in the closing ceremony of the 2000 Olympics. The former golfer was a part of the 'Parade Of Icons'. Norman was riding a float outlined like a great white shark, with its posterior being a mini driving range.Greg Norman also teed off into the crowd during that closing segment. Since golf was not a part of the Olympic Games during that time, Norman was openly critical of the situation. He also admitted that he was always 'confused' regarding golf's exclusion from the Olympics since, according to Norman, golf was popular on a 'global basis'. 'An honour and a privilege' - How Greg Norman described his 2032 Brisbane Olympics roleOn January 30, 2025, the Great White Shark shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram profile. The ex-CEO of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league expressed his gratitude for being appointed as the Independent Director for the 2032 Olympics. He also congratulated the fellow Lifetime Achievement Award. Greg Norman wrote:&quot;An honour and a privilege humbled!. Thank you @ausintheus Embassy, the entire team and @ausgov for last night. My Lifetime Achievement Award and 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee representation drives home my love and commitment to 3 And congrats to all the other Aussie award winners...&quot;Take a look at the post shared by Norman on his Instagram profile: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2032 Olympics will be held in Norman's hometown. Norman learned to play golf in Brisbane. He also worked for some time in the Pro Shop at Royal Queensland Golf Club, which is the upcoming Brisbane Olympics venue. Considering his experience, the Australian Government emphasises his ability to help the Olympics organizing committee with commercial prospects, investment and partnerships.