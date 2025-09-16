  • home icon
  Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares exciting update for the 2032 Olympics

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares exciting update for the 2032 Olympics

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Sep 16, 2025 19:40 GMT
International Series India Presented By DLF - Day Four - Source: Getty
Greg Norman during the International Series India Presented By DLF - Day Four - Source: Getty

Greg Norman has been appointed as an Independent Director on the board of the Brisbane Organising Committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Today, the former LIV Golf CEO shared a new update on his social media regarding this prestigious event.

On September 16, 2025, Norman shared a memory from the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The 'Great White Shark' was present during the opening ceremony of that event. He also participated in the torch relay for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. The picture shared by Greg Norman on Instagram showed the golf icon carrying the torch across Sydney Harbour Bridge.

In the caption of the photo, Norman became nostalgic about the moment he had 25 years ago. The former LIV Golf CEO also revealed a promise for the upcoming Olympic Games. Take a look at what Greg Norman wrote in the caption of his Instagram post:

"25 yrs ago this week. 2020 Sydney Olympics. Now I am honoured to sit on the Brisbane 2032 Olympic board to showcase my home town with our goal to make 2032 the North Star of the Olympics."
Apart from having the honour to hold the torch, Greg Norman was also featured in the closing ceremony of the 2000 Olympics. The former golfer was a part of the 'Parade Of Icons'. Norman was riding a float outlined like a great white shark, with its posterior being a mini driving range.

Greg Norman also teed off into the crowd during that closing segment. Since golf was not a part of the Olympic Games during that time, Norman was openly critical of the situation. He also admitted that he was always 'confused' regarding golf's exclusion from the Olympics since, according to Norman, golf was popular on a 'global basis'.

'An honour and a privilege' - How Greg Norman described his 2032 Brisbane Olympics role

On January 30, 2025, the Great White Shark shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram profile. The ex-CEO of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league expressed his gratitude for being appointed as the Independent Director for the 2032 Olympics. He also congratulated the fellow Lifetime Achievement Award. Greg Norman wrote:

"An honour and a privilege humbled!. Thank you @ausintheus Embassy, the entire team and @ausgov for last night. My Lifetime Achievement Award and 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee representation drives home my love and commitment to 3 And congrats to all the other Aussie award winners..."

Take a look at the post shared by Norman on his Instagram profile:

The 2032 Olympics will be held in Norman's hometown. Norman learned to play golf in Brisbane. He also worked for some time in the Pro Shop at Royal Queensland Golf Club, which is the upcoming Brisbane Olympics venue. Considering his experience, the Australian Government emphasises his ability to help the Olympics organizing committee with commercial prospects, investment and partnerships.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

