Former Masters champ has a one-word response to Jack Nicklaus’ big take on Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2025 Memorial Tournament has drawn significant attention. Jack Nicklaus, an 18-time major champion and founder of the Memorial Tournament, also praised Scheffler's performance. Reflecting on that, the 2008 Masters champion, Trevor Immelman, reshared a post on X.

Ad

The post, originally shared by Golf Digest, featured a video of Nicklaus praising Scheffler. They captioned the post as:

"He's playing better than I played. And more consistent." While talking about the mindset you need to win on the PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus gave Scottie Scheffler the ultimate compliment."

Immelman wrote a one-word caption while reposting this on June 2.

"GOLD....👇"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler secured his third PGA Tour title this season by winning the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He shot rounds of 70, 70, 68, and 70 to secure this victory. Earlier, he won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 and the PGA Championship.

Scheffler kicked off the first round with a 2-under 70. He carded another 70 in the second round, followed by a third round of 68, featuring a bogey-free round and a solo lead at 8-under. On Saturday, he shot another 70 to secure a four-shot victory over Ben Griffin.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler clinches another Memorial Tournament title

Scottie Scheffler joined Tiger Woods as the only player to win back-to-back at the Memorial Tournament. Moreover, his season earnings have soared past $14.5 million. Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament, including the winner.

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

2 - Ben Griffin (-6)

3 - Sepp Straka (-5)

4 - Nick Taylor (-4)

T5 - Russell Henley (-2)

T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2)

T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1)

T7 - Tom Hoge (-1)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1)

T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1)

T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1)

T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E)

T12 - Harris English (E)

T12 - Sam Burns (E)

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E)

T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1)

T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1)

T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

T16 - Sungjae Im (+1)

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2)

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2)

T20 - Ryan Fox (+2)

T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3)

T23 - Shane Lowry (+3)

T25 - Max Greyserman (+4)

T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4)

T25 - Cameron Young (+4)

T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4)

T25 - Corey Conners (+4)

T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4)

T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5)

T31 - Sam Stevens (+5)

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5)

T31 - Tony Finau (+5)

T31 - Adam Scott (+5)

T31 - Justin Thomas (+5)

T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5)

38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6)

T39 - Alex Noren (+7)

T39 - Thomas Detry (+7)

T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7)

T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7)

T39 - Bud Cauley (+7)

T44 - Justin Rose (+8)

T44 - Michael Kim (+8)

T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8)

T44 - Eric Cole (+8)

T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8)

T49 - Davis Thompson (+10)

T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10)

T51 - Harry Higgs (+11)

T51 - Max Homa (+11)

T51 - Andrew Novak (+11)

T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11)

55 - Denny McCarthy (+12)

56 - Wyndham Clark (+13)

57 - Austin Eckroat (+17)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More