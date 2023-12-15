Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera makes fiery return to competitive golf after 30 months in jail

2009 Masters winner Angel Cabrera returned to action after serving 30 months in prison for domestic abuse against two of his ex-girlfriends. The two-time major champion joined the stellar field of the 2023 Coast Open, a PGA Tour Latinoamerica Developmental Series, and fired 5-under-66 in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, December 14.

Cabrera, who spent more than two years in prison, shot even par 71 on the first day of the event. He bounced back in the second round by shooting a 66.

The Argentine golfer last competed at the 2020 Bridgetown Senior Players Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, and has since served his sentence. He was released in August 2023 and, in a few months, was back on the golf course.

Cabrera opened up about competing in professional tournaments at the time of his release. Earlier in November, Cabrera's close friend Charlie Epps said that the former golfer wanted to compete in professional events. As quoted by Yahoo! Sports, he said:

“He (Cabrera) wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through. He’s got to go through the mechanics of getting his Visa back and then approach the PGA Tour and I think it’s going to end up being good.”

Angel Cabrera was allegedly accused of 'gender violence and verbal threats' in 2020. One of his ex-girlfriends filed a case against the golfer and he was denied permission to leave the country without obtaining permission from the government. However, the golfer did not follow the orders and traveled to Akron for a PGA Tour Champions event. Soon, a red notice was issued for his arrest.

After being captured by Brazilian authorities in 2021, Cabrera was found guilty and given a jail sentence during his trial. But on August 4, 2023, he was granted parole due to his exemplary behavior.

Angel Cabrera's professional golf career

Angel Cabrera is a renowned Argentine golfer who has proven his golf prowess in professional tournaments over the years. He has won over 50 competitive events in his career and two major golf tournaments.

Cabrera played on the PGA Tour, TPG Tour, European Tour, and Tour de las Americas during his professional career. He turned pro in 1989, at the age of twenty, and tried his luck to earn the European Tour card. However, he was unsuccessful in his three attempts but finally made it in 1996.

Cabrera won his first European Tour event in 2001 at the Argentine Open. He played four rounds of 67-68-69-67 to register a two-stroke victory over Carl Pettersen.

He emerged victorious in five European Tour events and three PGA Tour events. In addition to winning two majors (the 2009 Masters and the 2007 US Open), he also competed in a playoff of the 2013 Masters, where Adam Scott defeated him by carding a birdie on the second hole of a sudden playoff.