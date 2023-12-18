Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera secures Top 10 finish in comeback at the Coast Open following prison sentence

Angel Cabrera was released from prison on 4th August, 2023 and made a remarkable comeback at the 2023 Coast Open with an exceptional T10 finish.

The Argentine professional is a 2-time Major tournament winner, at the U.S Open in 2007 and the Masters Tournament in 2009. He was also the first South American golfer to achieve this feat.

Cabrera wants to rebuild his professional golf career and started the journey with a strong T-10 finish on the PGA Tour Lationoamerica Developmental series.

The 54-year-old wants to try his shot at the PGA Champions Tour and even wants to qualify for the Masters Tournament, which is his biggest achievement till date.

Angel Cabrera was imprisoned for 30 months on charges of domestic assault and served time at a Brazilian prison and an Argentine prison. However, Cabrera is hopeful for the future and looks forward to things instead of dwelling in the past.

The Argentine golfer also reads old magazine excerpts of himself and hopes for a return to the PGA Champions Tour before the 2024 Masters Tournament. He believes he has paid his debts and wants to work harder to regain the stature he had before getting arrested.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can to clean up my image. I want to recover the stature I had as an athlete,” Angel Cabrera said via Golf Monthly.

Angel Cabrera speaks candidly about his experience in jail and comeback to professional golf

The 2023 Coast Open served as the perfect occasion for Angel Cabrera to make his retun to professional golf. The 51-year-old extensively thought about his comeback in prison and was grateful that his imprisonment gave him time to introspect about many situations.

Cabrera said via Golf Monthly:

“There were nights I lay in my cell thanking God for my imprisonment. What I had been doing was so crazy. I did all this to myself. But it’s done. I can’t erase how I acted. All I can do is move forward and do something different.

I thought about making a comeback the entire time I was in prison, my goal is to prepare and play on the Champions Tour."

Although Angel Cabrera has made his comeback, journey to the 2023 Masters Tournament is still long as the Argentine professional golfer prepares to play on the PGA Tour Champions.