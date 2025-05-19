Former Masters champion has a two-word reaction to Bryson DeChambeau’s golf ball frustration

Retired South African golfer Trevor Immelman has shared his reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's frustration related to his golf ball at the PGA Championship. The LIV Golf star finished T2 at Quail Hollow.

DeChambeau played brilliant golf throughout the week and shot a total six-under-par score of 278, finishing five strokes behind the winner Scottie Scheffler.

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

During his post-round press conference, DeChambeau shared his frustration about golf balls when he was asked about his struggle with wedge play during the Major event at Quail Hollow. The 31-year-old golfer explained (via NUCLR Golf on X):

"What I really think needs to happen, being pretty transparent here, is just get a golf ball that flies a little straighter.

Everybody talks about how straight the golf ball flies. Well, upwards of 190 like Rory and myself, it's actually quite difficult to control the golf ball."

DeChambeau added that he would work hard to implement this change and that it was all up to the manufacturing. He shared that he was keen and excited to see how it turned out.

Trevor Immelman shared his reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's statement. The 2008 Masters champion appeared to be in agreement with DeChambeau, and wrote on X:

"Me too."

DeChambeau also reflected on his performance at the PGA Championship saying that he was "baffled" at the moment. He felt that he gave himself a good chance to win, but just couldn't get over the line at Quail Hollow.

The two-time Major winner started off the Major tournament with an even-par score on Thursday, May 15. In round two, he carded a three-under-par score of 68 followed by a two-under-par 69. He shot a one-under-par 70 to claim the joint runner-up position in the final round.

Where will Bryson DeChambeau be seen in action next?

The 34-year-old golfer is set to play in Virginia, in the next event on the LIV Golf League calendar. The LIV event will take place at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club of Gainesville from June 6 to 8.

Bryson DeChambeau has appeared in all the seven tournament this season, and claimed his first win at the last LIV event in South Korea.

Bryson DeChambeau after his win at the LIV Golf Korea - Source: Imagn

Besides this, he has had decent results at the rest of the LIV Golf events this year with T2 in Mexico City and the solo fifth in Miami being some of his best results.

After LIV Golf Virginia, DeChambeau will head to Oakmont, Pennsylvania to defend his U.S Open title which is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 15.

