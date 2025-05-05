Former PGA pro highlights Xander Schauffele’s ‘fixable’ flaw ahead of PGA Championship defense

Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship with an outstanding performance. He finished the tournament with 21 strokes under par, putting him one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele got $3,330,000 in prize money for winning the tournament. That win was recently a hot topic on the YouTube channel, The Smylie Show.

Ad

In the May 5 episode of the show, Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme discussed Schauffele among other golfers. When talking about the 31-year-old, expert Smylie Kaufman vouched strongly for his performance in the upcoming 2025 PGA Championship.

Kaufman also suggested how Schauffele could win the whole thing. The analyst said that the golfer struggled with his putting this year but despite this, he believes he has a good chance of winning the tournament. He stated (21:35 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"I think he could repeat, I really do. I think Xander Schauffele is 100% going to be slept on coming into this week. The reasons why—you know, when you go and look at his stats this year, you'll see the putter has been, you know, very poor for him."

He continued:

"I think if any of the players that you're going to name, I would say that Xander Schauffele, statistically—if we go back to last season—is clearly the best putter of the entire, I would say, best players in the world. I would take Xander over any of them. And this year, the putter has been off... That to me, seems like something that's totally fixable.

Ad

Ad

Smylie Kaufman also said that Schauffele still has time to improve his talents, which may help him find his rhythm on the course.

Talking about the PGA Championship, the event is all set to kick off from May 12-18, 2025. Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be hosting the event. Interestingly, the course has previously hosted the event in 2017. Practice rounds for the event will start from May 12-14.

How has Xander Schauffele's 2025 season gone so far?

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele has been steadily improving his game this year. He started the year at The Sentry, finishing in 30th place. After that, Schauffle had a few terrible events, finishing at T40 and 72nd. Although at the Valspar Championship, he did make a great comeback and finished in the top 15.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at his 2025 season thus far:

The Sentry

Position: T30

Score: 275 (-17)

Earnings: $137,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T40

Score: 292 (+4)

Earnings: $78,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: 72

Score: 301 (+13)

Earnings: $50,250

Valspar Championship

Position: T12

Score: 279 (-5)

Earnings: $178,350

Masters Tournament

Position: T8

Score: 283 (-5)

Earnings: $588,000

RBC Heritage

Position: T18

Score: 275 (-9)

Earnings: $226,056

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More