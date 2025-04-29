Former PGA Tour pro echoes Scottie Scheffler and others' sentiment against Tour Championship's starting stroke format: "That's a terrible format"

Smylie Kaufman shared his take on the news about changes in the format at the Tour Championship, referring to Scottie Scheffler's opinion about the same.
On the latest episode of The Smylie Show, co-hosts Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme deep-dived into the topic and discussed the probabilities around the proposed changes for the format of the Tour Championship, the season-end golf tournament. The FedEx Cup playoffs finale event is scheduled to be played from August 21 to August 24 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
The former PGA Tour player reiterated the pain points of the current stroke play format at the tournament with the reigning Tour Champion Scottie Scheffler and his opinion as an example. Kaufman said (43:36 onwards):
"That's what Scottie was complaining about at East Lake this year, talking about how good his year was and said basically it's you know I have a two-stroke lead."
He also added:
"And I think the argument that we all said was it feel like he should probably have closer to a six to eight shot lead starting this golf tournament and that's kind of what he kind of complained about."
Kaufman went on to express his opinion about the Tour Championship format:
"That's a terrible format like how that is. I personally feel that the starting strokes thing, I know people hate it, but at least when you turn on the TV it looks like you know what's what's going on right."
As per the stroke-based format, last year, Scottie Scheffler entered the FedEx Cup playoffs with 10 under par and shot an added -20 to clinch the Tour Championship. Having started with -4, Collin Morikawa finished as the runner-up last year with a total 26-under-par score.
Where does Scottie Scheffler currently rank on the Fedex Cup standings?
The two-time Major winner has competed at eight PGA Tour events this year and steadily finished in the Top-10 in five of them. Scheffler currently holds 1428 points and is ranked fourth on the Fedex Cup standings this week.
He is only one point behind Sepp Straka, who has won one title this year, The American Express event in January.
The 2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy stands first on the table with 2463 points after three wins in the seven events he was at this golf season. Justin Thomas follows him with 1669 points and his recent win at the Signature event, RBC Heritage. Another player in the Top-5 is Russell Henley, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has gained 1404 points so far.
Scottie Scheffler will be seen in action this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event being played at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He enters the tournament with odds of +280 to win the title.