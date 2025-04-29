Former PGA Tour pro echoes Scottie Scheffler and others' sentiment against Tour Championship's starting stroke format: "That's a terrible format"

Smylie Kaufman shared his take on the news about changes in the format at the Tour Championship, referring to Scottie Scheffler's opinion about the same.

Ad

On the latest episode of The Smylie Show, co-hosts Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme deep-dived into the topic and discussed the probabilities around the proposed changes for the format of the Tour Championship, the season-end golf tournament. The FedEx Cup playoffs finale event is scheduled to be played from August 21 to August 24 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scottie Scheffler at the TOUR Championship 2024 - Source: Imagn

The former PGA Tour player reiterated the pain points of the current stroke play format at the tournament with the reigning Tour Champion Scottie Scheffler and his opinion as an example. Kaufman said (43:36 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"That's what Scottie was complaining about at East Lake this year, talking about how good his year was and said basically it's you know I have a two-stroke lead."

He also added:

"And I think the argument that we all said was it feel like he should probably have closer to a six to eight shot lead starting this golf tournament and that's kind of what he kind of complained about."

Ad

Kaufman went on to express his opinion about the Tour Championship format:

"That's a terrible format like how that is. I personally feel that the starting strokes thing, I know people hate it, but at least when you turn on the TV it looks like you know what's what's going on right."

Ad

As per the stroke-based format, last year, Scottie Scheffler entered the FedEx Cup playoffs with 10 under par and shot an added -20 to clinch the Tour Championship. Having started with -4, Collin Morikawa finished as the runner-up last year with a total 26-under-par score.

Where does Scottie Scheffler currently rank on the Fedex Cup standings?

The two-time Major winner has competed at eight PGA Tour events this year and steadily finished in the Top-10 in five of them. Scheffler currently holds 1428 points and is ranked fourth on the Fedex Cup standings this week.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage 2025- Source: Getty

He is only one point behind Sepp Straka, who has won one title this year, The American Express event in January.

Ad

The 2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy stands first on the table with 2463 points after three wins in the seven events he was at this golf season. Justin Thomas follows him with 1669 points and his recent win at the Signature event, RBC Heritage. Another player in the Top-5 is Russell Henley, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has gained 1404 points so far.

Scottie Scheffler will be seen in action this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event being played at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. He enters the tournament with odds of +280 to win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More