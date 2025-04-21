Former PGA Tour pro lauds Justin Thomas’ “tremendous improvement” in return to winner’s circle: “He’s playing JT golf again”

Justin Thomas had an incredible week at the 2025 RBC Heritage as he won the tournament in the playoff against Andrew Novak. Both golfers carded -17 for the event before Thomas carded a birdie in the playoff to win his first event since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Smylie Kauffman, a former PGA Tour pro and a one-time PGA Tour winner, praised Justin Thomas and said he has improved tremendously. (From 15:46).

"It's been a tremendous improvement for him this year," Kauffman said. "When you've looked at the stats over the last couple of years, the putter has been something that's definitely let him down. He went through a bit of a swing issue, probably."

He went on to describe Thomas's improvements:

"I vividly remember LACC being probably the peak where it felt like he was really searching and trying to play a golf swing in the US Open, and he got exposed. But yeah, well, he's made big-time improvements in that putting category this year."

He continued and said Justin Thomas has invested in himself more than ever and is back playing JT golf after a while.

"He's invested in himself more than ever, he's training harder than he ever has. But I think the big difference for him this year is that I think he's just kind of playing JT golf again."

Justin Thomas went into the final round of the 2025 RBC Heritage as the co-leader along with Andrew Novak. Both golfers carded -3 for the day and remained -17 for the event. They were tied for the lead after 72 holes, and enforced a playoff where Justin Thomas emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Thomas had already been in contention and had been knocking on the doors of victory for a while. Before this win, he finished runner-up at the 2025 American Express and Valspar Championship.

2025 RBC Heritage leaderboard.

Justin Thomas after winning the 2025 RBC Heritage - Source: Imagn

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 RBC Heritage. (Top 30)

1. Justin Thomas -17

2. Andrew Novak -17

T3. Daniel Berger -14

T3. Mackenzie Hughes -14

T3. Brian Harman -14

T3. Maverick McNealy -14

7. Tommy Fleetwood -13

T8. Scottie Scheffler -12

T8. Russell Henley -12

T8. Si Woo Kim -12

T11. J.T. Poston -11

T11. Sungjae Im -11

T13. Sam Burns -10

T13. Sepp Straka -10

T13. Viktor Hovland -10

T13. Cam Davis -10

T13. Patrick Cantlay -10

T18. Xander Schauffele -9

T18. Sami Valimaki -9

T18. Chris Kirk -9

T18. Eric Cole -9

T18. Jordan Spieth -9

T18. Ryo Hisatsune -9

T18. Tom Hoge -9

T18. Shane Lowry -9

T18. Keegan Bradley -9

T27. Davis Thompson -8

T27. Ryan Gerard -8

T27. Billy Horschel -8

T27. Max Greyserman -8

T27. Wyndham Clark -8

T32. Bud Cauley -7

T32. Austin Eckroat -7

T32. Matt Kuchar -7

T32. Thomas Detry -7

T32. Stephan Jaeger -7

T32. Brian Campbell -7

