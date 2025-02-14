Former PGA Tour winner calls out Rory McIlroy's 'finite perspective' after the latter's latest comments on LIV Golf

Former PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner called out Rory McIlroy for his latest comments on LIV Golf. The Northern Irish golfer has teed it up at this week's Genesis Invitational.

On February 12, during a press conference ahead of the tournament, McIlroy credited LIV Golf for having the big prize money on the PGA Tour. Notably, this week's signature PGA Tour event has a purse of $20,000.

McIlroy's comment, however, did not sit well with some golf analysts, and former professional golfer Johnson Wagner criticized the four-time major winner on the Golf Channel. He called out McIlroy for "seeing things from such a finite perspective." He said:

"The fact that he's talking about we've all benefitted, like just seeing things from such a finite perspective. From his perspective, he is not saying, you know who hasn't benefitted since this has gone on? Sponsors. They pay the bills to PGA Tour events because TV is down, everything's down, yet they're being asked to be paid more money. "

Wagner further opened up about McIlroy's change in perspective on LIV Golf, adding:

"I'm glad you're making more than you were in '19, which was a ton of money, and he is telling everybody, 'They gotta get over it.' Rory said some things in the last couple of seasons that have rubbed a lot of players the wrong way, and now he wants everybody to get over it. He's pushing for a small world tour, he's trying to get his way in every way. I'm a huge fan of Rory, but he's angering me right now," he added.

McIlroy was an ardent supporter of the PGA Tour when LIV Golf came into existence in 2022. He even criticized the Saudi league, but following the framework agreement announced in July 2023, he softened his stance against the breakaway series.

What did Rory McIlroy say about LIV Golf?

In a press-conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy opened up about the LIV Golf series. He spoke about the increase in prize money on the PGA Tour and also suggested the reunification of both circuits. He said (via Tee Scripts):

"Like for me, we've all done better from all of this. Whether you stayed on the PGA TOUR or you left, we have all benefited from this. I've been on the record saying this a lot, like we're playing for a $20 million prize fund this week. That would have never happened if LIV hadn't have come around."

"I think for the -- I think everyone's just got to get over it and we all have to say OK, this is the starting point and we move forward. We don't look behind us, we don't look to the past. Whatever's happened has happened and it's been unfortunate, but reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that's the best thing for everyone," he added.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in talks about a potential merger since the agreement was announced in 2023. However, they are still in discussions about it.

