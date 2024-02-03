Rory McIlroy believes that to unify men's golf at a professional level, the PGA Tour needs the PIF money. The Northern Irish golfer abruptly changed his mind about Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), saying that the financial organization has a commitment to investing in golf and that the Tour may eventually require their support to bring the game together.

According to the golfer, there has been interest from the PIF in putting more money into golf. He believes that golf would benefit if that money were used "the right way."

In one of his recent interviews, McIlroy said (via SI):

“Having PIF as your partner as opposed to not having them as your partner, I don't think is an option for the game of golf. I think they're committed to investing in golf and in the wider world of sport and if you can get them to invest their money the right way to unify the game of golf.”

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy's change in opinion about PIF came after the PGA Tour signed a $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) earlier this week. Soon after the deal, PGA Tour policy board player-director Jordan Spieth said that the Tour does not need a deal with PIF.

For the uninitiated, the PGA Tour and PIF decided to sign an agreement, which was announced last year in June but was repeatedly postponed. However, the Tour is still in discussions on a negotiation deal with the PIF, with a potential conclusion likely to be announced by the end of March 2024.

PGA Tour aficionado Rory McIlroy has abruptly changed his mind on the PIF. He had previously opposed the PIF in the majority of his interviews after the Saudi investment fund first invested in LIV Golf in 2021, sparking a dispute within the golf fraternity.

Notably, McIlroy, who had criticized players for joining LIV in the past, had asked the officials to "rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility," which would allow Jon Rahm, the newest member of LIV, to compete at the biennial event in 2025.

"We had a pretty frank discussion" - Rory McIlroy discusses the PGA Tour & SSG deal with Jordan Spieth

Most of the Tour players have supported the PGA Tour's agreement with SSG. The deal gives hundreds of top-ranked players an equity stake in a new company named PGA Tour Enterprises.

Jordan Spieth backed the agreement as well, even asserting that the Tour did not require PIF funding. But he didn't share the same views as former PGA Tour player-director Rory McIlroy.

The two even discussed the deal between the PGA Tour and SSG and also about PIF in a one-hour call. Nevertheless, McIlroy later stated in an interview that he had left a group of the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour because he wanted to "remove himself from the fray."

Speaking about his discussion with Spieth, McIlroy said (via SI):

“I just want to remove myself from the fray a little bit. I talked to him (Spieth) about his comments. And we had a pretty frank discussion.”

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are currently playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, which would have its final on Sunday, February 4.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf has also started its third season this week in Mexico and also has its finale on Sunday.