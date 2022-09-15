“Jesus of Golf Nazareth has spoken” – Rory McIlroy faces criticism for his 'doesn't want LIV Golf players on the Ryder Cup team' comment

The Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome is here. As Europe's top players ready themselves to play on the course set to host next year's Ryder Cup, the hot topic is the inclusion of LIV Golf players on the 2023 team.

While European captain Luke Donald continues to be indecisive in the conflict, Rory McIlroy has now reiterated that he doesn’t want LIV Golf players on the Europe team for the Ryder Cup.

A similar discussion took place when a few LIV Golf players arrived at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship last week. Rory McIlroy, who has been the face of the PGA in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry, went to lengths to make jokes about the LIV Golf players being at the DP World Tour event.

The Irish golfer has once again opened up on the topic and said that the players of the Saudi-backed league mustn’t be allowed into the European team and is facing criticism from fans for the same.

McIlroy has been up in arms against LIV Golf ever since its inception. Along with others, including golf legend Tiger Woods, the Irishman has continually bashed the controversial series led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

McIlroy has now continued the attack as he made a strong statement arriving in Italy. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Italian Open, Rory McIlroy said:

“I have said it once I’ve said it a hundred times, I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team… I think the European Team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it’s up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up. But I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway."

"It was sort of, we did well with the same guys for a very long time but again as I just said, everything comes to an end at some point.”

Rory McIlroy mentioned Luke Donald’s side and reiterated that the team was well-built. The Irish golfer also went on to speak about the role of rookies to build the circuit’s future while slamming LIV Golf players’ participation. He added:

“That’s all behind us. We have got a core group of guys but let’s build on that again, and instead of filling those three or four spots with older veterans, let’s blood some rookies and let’s get them in and build towards the future. I think that’s important.”

Here’s how social media reacted to Rory McIlroy’s comments

McIlroy is currently facing the heat on social media for his comments against the LIV Golf defectors. While a few PGA Tour fans have come in support of the ace golfer, a section of others have slammed the players.

One user mockingly called Rory McIlroy the 'Jesus of Golf Nazareth' for trying to be the 'better man' in the golf civil war. A few others claimed that the Irishman is aiming to lower the difficulty of the series by removing players.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jeff Shelton @TheJeffShelton @lowcodepro @jjkilleentcu @McIlroyRory @ForeTPeople @rydercup @PGA @RyderCupEurope Yeah no better way to have a better chance at winning on the OG tour and take a greater place with legacy than to exile guys who are equal to or better than you out of your way. He has many incentives...just as those who left did. But some how he's the "better man" @lowcodepro @jjkilleentcu @McIlroyRory @ForeTPeople @rydercup @PGA @RyderCupEurope Yeah no better way to have a better chance at winning on the OG tour and take a greater place with legacy than to exile guys who are equal to or better than you out of your way. He has many incentives...just as those who left did. But some how he's the "better man"

Jade Dangri @averageswf1 @DempsterMartin @ScotsmanSport @edinburghsport @McIlroyRory @robert1lefty @RyderCupEurope @DPWorldTour I hope Rory is proud of himself for destroying the Ryder Cup out of spite. He’s even dictating to the US Team who can play on their team! Starting to sound like an exhibition event …. and not a very good one. @DempsterMartin @ScotsmanSport @edinburghsport @McIlroyRory @robert1lefty @RyderCupEurope @DPWorldTour I hope Rory is proud of himself for destroying the Ryder Cup out of spite. He’s even dictating to the US Team who can play on their team! Starting to sound like an exhibition event …. and not a very good one.

JasonDorough @therealjdorough @McIlroyRory your young, the PGA is only using you. Think for yourself and play golf with the best competition possible. Don't take a side, your more valuable than that. @McIlroyRory your young, the PGA is only using you. Think for yourself and play golf with the best competition possible. Don't take a side, your more valuable than that.

Chris Blevins @reeltherapytx @jjkilleentcu @McIlroyRory @ForeTPeople @rydercup @PGA

Regardless if they’re on the PGA Tour, they should play! Best of the best! @RyderCupEurope I thought the Ryder Cup was the best Americans vs. the best Europeans??Regardless if they’re on the PGA Tour, they should play! Best of the best! @jjkilleentcu @McIlroyRory @ForeTPeople @rydercup @PGA @RyderCupEurope I thought the Ryder Cup was the best Americans vs. the best Europeans??Regardless if they’re on the PGA Tour, they should play! Best of the best!

It is pertinent to note that many fans came out in support of Rory McIlroy. However, they were outnumbered online as LIV Golf supporters slammed McIlroy for his comments.

