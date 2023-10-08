“Four straight Majors wins coming up” - Tiger Woods' return to practice at Pebble Beach ignites fan excitement

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods has recently been spotted playing golf at Pebble Beach in Florida. The American golfer has been away from the golf course due to ankle surgery. However, in the last few weeks, Woods has frequently been spotted playing golf. Last month, he accompanied his son Charlie in a junior tournament and served his caddie.

A fan account Twlegion has recently shared a clip of the golfer practicing golf shots in Pebble Beach. Fans were happy to see Woods recovering quickly and jumped into the comments section of the post to talk about his return to the golf course. One user commented that Tiger Woods is ready for four straight major victories.

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@TWlegion)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tiger Woods last played at the Masters in April but he withdrew from the tournament during the third round. He was struggling with his leg injury and found it difficult to play after making the cut. He then underwent ankle surgery and has not played in any tournament since then.

Tiger Woods could be seen at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

According to Golf Channel anchor Todd Lewis, Tiger Woods can compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which will take place from November 27 to December 3 in Albany. The tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods and he was part of the event last year. Although he did compete in the game, but was there to cheer for the players.

Tiger Woods is recovering quickly and there is a high chance that he will soon be back in the game. Lewis took to his Twitter account to talk about the return of Woods. He wrote:

"I believe there is a good chance we will see @TigerWoods tee it up at the Hero World Challenge later this year. "

The five-time Masters winner can also play at the 2023 PNC Championship in December. He has been part of the tournament for the last three years.

He made his debut at the tournament in 2020 with his son Charlie and competed in the last three editions of the event. Despite struggling with plantar fasciitis last year, which forced him to withdraw from the 2022 Hero World Challenge, Tiger played at the PNC Championship.

Speaking about playing with his son, Woods said in one of his interviews in 2022:

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime. Well, I didn’t have speed like that at that age. I was probably a little bit taller than Charlie is at that same age. I was skinny as a rail. I looked like a 1-iron. The way we move, the way we push off or — sorry, the way he pushes off, or how I used to push off, very similar.

Woods' prime focus in 2023 was majors but unfortunately, he could only play in one major this year.