“Great golfer but people management?” - Fans share their thoughts on Tiger Woods as the potential US Captain in the next Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup concluded last week with the European team winning the tournament by five strokes over the American team. This year Zach Johnson served as the captain of the team and now fans have their eyes set on the next tournament.

Recently, Davis Love III advocated having Tiger Woods as captain of the Ryder Cup for the next edition.

The NUCLR Golf questioned fans whether Woods should be the captain of the US Ryder Cup team in 2025. The golf fan account asked people to share their opinions on the next Ryder Cup captain. They commented:

"#DISCUSSION: Should Tiger Woods be the next U.S. #RyderCup captain @TWlegion"

Fans jumped into the comments section to share their views. One user wrote:

"Great golfer but people management?"

While another fan said Woods has a very bad record on the Ryder Cup.

"His Ryder cup record is rubbish, so yes, he’s a natural choice," wrote another fan.

"Why would he want the job? His playing record in Majors is phenomenal but his team event record was average. It will be two years of hard work, he probably already has lots of other stuff to do," commented another fan.

"He’s the next logical choice"- Davis Love III suggests Tiger Woods for the 2025 US Ryder Cup Captain

Davis Love III, who served as the captain of the US Ryder Cup team in the past, recently spoke about the biennial tournament during an interview at the PGA Tour Champions Furyk & Friends Championship.

He spoke about the potential captain of the American team for the upcoming edition of the biennial tournament, which will take place in 2025. He said that Tiger Woods would be the logical choice to lead the USA team. Speaking about the 2025 Ryder Cup captain, Love III said (via NBC):

"I think if he wants – obviously Tiger’s into a lot of stuff right now, but it’s kind of his call, I would say I hate to put pressure on him, but it’s kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he’s the next logical choice.”

Tiger Woods does not have a good record playing at the Ryder Cup. He played in the tournament eight times and was part of the winning team once. However, his records are not very impressive. His overall Ryder Cup record is 13-21-3. His records in singles are 4-2-2, foursomes are 4-9-1 and four-ball records are 5-10-0.

Below are the results of all Ryder Cup editions Tiger Woods played over the years:

Total Ryder Cups contested: 8 years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018

All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)

U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)

Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)

Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)

Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)