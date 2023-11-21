“Generational” Ludvig Aberg earns Ryder Cup captain’s high praises - “He's going to be around a long time”

Ludvig Aberg has already written a lot of history in golf, but the best is yet to come. This is the prediction of many authoritative voices, among them is Luke Donald, European Ryder Cup captain.

Luke Donald was among the first to congratulate Ludvig Aberg on his victory at the RSM Classic on Sunday, November 19. Donald praised Aberg's "unlimited potential" and emphasized that his quality is not a surprise for "anyone paying attention."

Donald has not spared any praise for Ludvig Aberg. The Swede has added an enviable professional debut season to his prolific amateur career. Donald went so far as to call him a "generational player."

Here's what the Team Europe captain had to say, heading into the Ryder Cup (via Sky Sports):

"I really do have a lot of faith and belief in Ludvig [Aberg]. He is a generational player, he's going to be around a long time and he's going to do amazing things. If he wasn't going to play this one, he was going to play the next eight Ryder Cups, that's how good I think he is."

He continued:

"We obviously knew what he was doing in the college scene. You look at what he did in those four years [as an amateur] and the only comparables really were Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He is that good."

A look into Ludvig Aberg's performance at the RSM Classic and more

Ludvig Aberg won this weekend's RSM Classic with a score of 29-under 253. In the process, he set or equaled several PGA Tour records:

Tied the aggregate record for 72 holes (253, Justin Thomas, 2017)

Tied the aggregate record for 36 holes (122, Troy Matteson, 2009)

Set the aggregate record for 54 holes (186, rounds 2-4)

Set the record for the final two rounds (122).

Ludvig Aberg turned professional in 2023 and won on the DP World Tour and won on the PGA Tour (all in less than six months). According to journalist Justin Ray, no other player in the last 30 years has achieved these three goals in the same year.

At Sea Island Golf Club, Aberg went 65 holes without a bogey. Adding his performance to his previous opening (World Wide Technology Championship), his string reached 85 bogey-free holes.

Aberg needed only 11 starts on the PGA Tour to achieve his first victory. In the previous 10 tournaments, he had suffered only one cut (Scottish Open), with four top 10s, including his win at the RSM Classic.

In those 11 events, Aberg played 42 rounds, 30 of them with scores in the 60s. His worst round was a 73 (Rocket Mortgage Classic's 3rd round and 3M Open's 3rd round).