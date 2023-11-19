Who won the 2023 RSM Classic? Final leaderboard explored

Ludvig Aberg capped his rookie season by winning the 2023 RSM Classic, the final event on the regular schedule for the 2022-2023 season. With this performance, Aberg finished with victories on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in less than six months as a professional.

Expand Tweet

At the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, home of the RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg fired an impressive performance, stringing together 65 holes without a bogey. Adding to his performance in the World Wide Technologie Championship, Aberg achieved a string of 85 consecutive holes without a bogey.

The quality of his performance was reflected in his victory. Aberg led the RSM Classic by four strokes, with a score of 29-under 253. This victory solidified him as a super favorite to win the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, McKenzie Hughes earned his fourth Top 10 of the season by finishing runner-up. Eric Cole and Tyler Duncan finished T3.

2023 RSM Classic final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2023 RSM Classic:

1 Ludvig Åberg -29

2 Mackenzie Hughes -25

T3 Tyler Duncan -22

T3 Eric Cole -22

T5 Adam Svensson -19

T5 Ben Kohles -19

T5 Denny McCarthy -19

T8 Ben Griffin -18

T8 Taylor Montgomery -18

T8 Ryan Moore -18

T8 Austin Eckroat -18

T8 Greyson Sigg -18

T13 Russell Henley -17

T13 J.J. Spaun -17

T13 Charley Hoffman -17

T13 Vince Whaley -17

T13 Peter Kuest -17

T13 Sam Ryder -17

T19 Tano Goya -16

T19 Luke List -16

T19 Kelly Kraft -16

T19 Adam Schenk -16

T23 Jacob Solomon -15

T23 Fred Biondi -15

T23 Nick Hardy -15

T23 Kevin Tway -15

T23 Alex Noren -15

T28 Stephan Jaeger -14

T28 Chris Kirk -14

T28 William McGirt -14

T28 Brendon Todd -14

T28 Harris English -14

T28 Thomas Detry -14

T28 Nicholas Lindheim -14

T28 Matt NeSmith -14

T36 Ricky Barnes -13

T36 Will Gordon -13

T38 Chesson Hadley -12

T38 Brian Gay -12

T38 Scott Piercy -12

T38 Matt Atkins -12

T38 Akshay Bhatia -12

T38 Cameron Young -12

T44 J.T. Poston -11

T44 Brian Harman -11

T44 Russell Knox -11

T44 Stewart Cink -11

T44 Alex Smalley -11

T44 Corey Conners -11

T44 Wesley Bryan -11

T44 Patton Kizzire -11

T44 Nico Echavarria -11

T53 Tommy Gainey -10

T53 Austin Smotherman -10

T53 Cody Gribble -10

T53 Matt Kuchar -10

T53 Davis Thompson -10

T58 Cameron Champ -9

T58 K.H. Lee -9

T58 Maverick McNealy -9

T58 Ben Crane -9

T58 Camilo Villegas -9

T58 Brandon Wu -9

T64 Justin Suh -8

T64 Brent Grant -8

T64 Aaron Baddeley -8

T64 Robert Streb -8

T68 Ben Carr -7

T68 Carl Yuan -7

T68 Harry Higgs -7

T71 Carson Young -6

T71 Si Woo Kim -6

T73 Andrew Novak -5

T73 Kramer Hickok -5

T75 Satoshi Kodaira -4

T75 Curtis Thompson -4

77 Cameron Percy -3

78 Kevin Kisner -1.