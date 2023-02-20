Genesis Invitational winner Jon Rahm delighted to triumph at a ‘truly special place’

Jon Rahm, as he continues his excellent form and pursuit of the top spot on the OWGR leaderboard, won yet again at the Genesis Invitational. He finished two shots ahead of Max Homa and the rest of the field as he continued his excellent performance.

This win was a special one for Rahm as the Riviera Golf Course holds a special place in his heart.

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga This golf course is a truly special place and I’m so happy I was able to pull out the win. Thanks to everyone for the support and loved having my family here to enjoy the ride. This golf course is a truly special place and I’m so happy I was able to pull out the win. Thanks to everyone for the support and loved having my family here to enjoy the ride. https://t.co/lAUR49sD6A

Rahm said on Twitter:

"This golf course is a truly special place and I’m so happy I was able to pull out the win. Thanks to everyone for the support and loved having my family here to enjoy the ride."

After winning yet again on Sunday (February 19), Rahm said he didn't care all that much about the current rankings. He's been ranked number one before and could very well end up back there soon, but he knows he's playing well.

Via ESPN, Rahm said:

"I don't need a ranking to validate anything. I'm having the best season of my life."

Tiger Woods, perhaps the greatest golfer of all time, echoed that sentiment:

"Please understand and respect how good this guy is. He's just getting started."

Rahm admitted that the Invitational was incredibly stressful, but that hearing Woods' praise for him after made it all worth it. He said:

"I've been able to match a very small aspect of [Tiger's career. And hopefully I can keep doing a lot of great things this year to put my name up there to one of his years."

Rahm is certainly on an all-time run, playing easily the best golf of his career. He finished in the top seven in every tournament he played in January and February. He also took home outright victories at Kapalua, Palm Springs, and at Riviera for the Genesis. He's somehow already earned $9.8 million this season, which would be the 10th most money earned in a single season.

If not for Scottie Scheffler taking back the OWGR top rank from Rory McIlroy, everyone would be talking about how well Jon Rahm is playing right now. Perhaps the special connection he has to Riviera helped propel him to continue his unbearably hot streak.

Jon Rahm shocks opponents with stunning play

As if his own performance wasn't enough, Jon Rahm's counterparts couldn't help but rave about his performance, even after he defeated them all. Max Homa compared him to an all-time movie villain, saying via Golf.com:

“Yes, he’s probably Thanos. He has a lot of the [infinity] stones in his toolbox. He’s a tremendous golfer, he has zero weaknesses. He’s been this dude for a long time.”

Homa's caddie added:

“The only thing I’ll say is that Jon is absolutely flabbergasted when he makes a bogey or hits a bad shot. He’s just so good at being like — he’s got the Phil [Mickelson] thing where he hits it in the trees and he’s like ‘Oh, I’m gonna make birdie still.’ I don’t know if everyone has that.”

Clearly, Jon Rahm has something other golfers don't and it's time everyone paid attention.

