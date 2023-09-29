"Go Team USA" - Phil Mickelson shares a 'National Coffee Day' message as the US Team struggles at Ryder Cup

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has missed the 2023 Ryder Cup but he is enjoying the match watching it live. The six-time Major champion recently shared a post in support of the American Ryder Cup team on his Twitter account. He posted on National Coffee Day and also mentioned about the Ryder Cup.

The Americans struggled with their game at the Ryder Cup as they lost all of their Friday foursome matches. Mickelson cheered for the team in his post, whose caption says:

"Happy National Coffee Day! And go Team USA."

The American golfer spoke about the advantages of coffee in his video and how it helped him to stay healthy. He said:

"Happy National Coffee Day. What is coffee means to you? It could mean social gathering, it could be starting your morning or it could be giving you extra move. But for me, its a foundation of my health and wellness. It helped me a lot of ways and saved my career."

Expand Tweet

Phil Mickelson's secret mantra to stay healthy at the age of 53 is his mixed coffee. He makes special coffees from Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee powder, coconut MCT oil, cinnamon and almond milk.

2023 Ryder Cup Friday Foursome result

The 2023 Ryder Cup completed with the Friday foursome matches and the European team took a 4-0 lead in the biennial tournament.

Something similar occurred at last week's Solheim Cup when the defending Europe team struggled with their game while Team USA made history by winning all of their four matches in foursome format.

At the Ryder Cup, the defending USA team struggled with their game while the Europe team won the foursome matches and took the lead in the game.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton added the first point to their team after defeating Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. The second point was added by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg who defeated Max Homa and Brian Harman by 4&3.

Rory McIlroy played a game against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in a team with Tommy Fleetwood. They also emerged victoriously and added a third point to the European team. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka defeated Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa by 2&1.

Here are the results of Friday's foursome matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Rahm/Hatton def. Scheffler/Burns by 4 & 3

Hovland/Aberg def. Homa/Harman by 4 & 3

Lowry/Straka def. Fowler/Morikawa by 2 & 1

McIlroy/Fleetwood def. Schauffele/Cantlay by 2 & 1

After the foursome, the golfers will head for the four-ball matches. For the Friday afternoon matches, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton will go against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth while Jon Rahm will team up with Nicolai Hojgaard to play against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre will compete against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark while Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick will compete against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Here are the pairings and tee times of the 2023 Ryder Cup Friday four-ball:

Viktor Hovland/Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth: 12:35 pm CET

Jon Rahm/Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka: 12:40 pm CET

Robert MacIntyre/Justin Rose vs. Max Homa/Wyndham Clark: 12:55 pm CET

Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele: 1:10 pm CET