"Going to have to make a run tomorrow" - Adam Hadwin warns Scottie Scheffler ahead of final round of 2024 Memorial Tournament

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is currently underway at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio. The elevated event, which boasts a prize purse of $20 million, has been a tough one for golfers to navigate over the last three days.

Scottie Scheffler currently holds the lead at the Memorial Tournament, with a cumulative score of -10 so far. Close behind him is Adam Hadwin, who is sitting in second place, four strokes behind Scheffler. Adam Hadwin is in search of his first win in over seven years, last having won the 2017 Valspar Championship.

Adam Hadwin has nothing to lose going into day 4 of the Memorial Tournament. Hadwin will tee it off alongside Sepp Straka, while Scheffler will be paired with Collin Morikawa. The Memorial comes just a week ahead of the 2024 US Open, and Hadwin will be looking for a boost of confidence with a victory this weekend. Speaking about the pressure of playing with Scheffler on Sunday, Hadwin said:

Trending

"I don't expect him to lose this golf tournament, so one of us is going to have to make a run tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler on the other hand, is in search of his sixth win of the season. He last won the RBC Heritage and has since then finished T8 at the PGA Championship and T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Tee times and pairings for day 4 of 2024 Memorial Tournament

Following are the tee times and pairings for day 4 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

9:10 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun

9:20 a.m. — Tom Kim, Cameron Young

9:30 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge

9:40 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Cam Davis

9:50 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges

10 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

10:10 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar

10:25 a.m. — Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam

10:35 a.m. — Eric Cole, Billy Horschel

10:45 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati

10:55 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

11:05 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

11:15 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. — Ben An, Will Zalatoris

11:40 a.m. — Brian Harman, Sam Burns

11:50 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day

Noon — J.T. Poston, Seamus Power

12:10 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

12:20 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m. — Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:05 p.m. — Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala

1:15 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg

1:25 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin

1:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler has held on to the lead despite having a triple bogey on his card yesterday. He will look to seal his win with a solid performance today and take home $4 million from the prize purse.