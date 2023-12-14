“Going to remember forever” - When Qass Singh spoke about winning the 2022 PNC Championship after multiple appearances 

The 2022 PNC Championship was a rather memorable one for Vijay Singh and Qass Singh, who beat Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods to lift the trophy. The win was a long awaited one, after 16 years of competing together. During those 16 years, the duo recorded nine top-5 finishes.

A fantastic last round of 59 between the both of them in the scramble format saw them take a two shot lead and hold it till the end. The pair recorded 11 birdies and an eagle on Sunday, posting a final score of 26 under par. Qass Singh was elated, and speaking after the PNC Championship, he said:

"It felt amazing. The fact that we played it for so long. It didn't really factor in it was just sort of historically just for us and my family and my dad. It was one of the greatest weeks of the year."

The Singh duo became the first in the history of the PNC Championship to both shoot a 59 in a round. They took home a cash prize of $200,000. Qass continued:

"Just to be able to spend that time with them. we got a bunch of family friends in town for that event just kind of watching us and supporting us. So to be able to win was like still trying to find words for that. Because it's going to be something I'm going to remember forever."

Vijay Singh expresses pride for Qass Singh after holding off Tiger and Charlie Woods at 2022 PNC Championship

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods did not have an ideal Sunday during the PNC Championship last year, ultimately finishing tied for eighth after a last round of 65. Regardless, is was a memorable experience for the pair, especially after Tiger Woods' injury has him playing limited tournaments.

Vijay and Qass Singh were level with the Woods pair going into the final round. For father Vijay Singh, it was a proud moment to see his son play so well. Speaking via SkySports, he said:

"We went out there really hard. I think we birdied the first seven holes and today he [son, Qass Singh] hit two of the best 2-irons I've ever seen in my career. The one on 14 was just incredible. So he played really well. I'm really proud of him and you know we putted well as well."

Bothe the Singh and Qass pair will be at the 2023 PNC Championship as well, vying for the top spot this year.