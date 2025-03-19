"Going to watch it now" - Paige Spiranac's inclusion in Happy Gilmore 2 leaves fans ecstatic

Paige Spiranac recently amazed her fans with a revelation she made through an X post. The former pro golfer turned social media influencer was excited to share that she is part of Happy Gilmore 2, the much-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 cult classic.

Ad

She shared her excitement with a post on X:

"The fact that I'm in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!" Spiranac wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Her fans also made their excitement known, with many of them watching the trailer and spotting her cameo. Some of them also commented on the post to showcase their happiness. One of her fans wrote:

"Definitely going to watch it now!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another of her fans got curious and asked:

"Did you have any lines, Paige?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few other comments read:

"That is epic! So excited to see ya act, I know you knocked it out of the park!'

"I had no idea this was even coming out! I'm so excited now to see it! And super jealous of you, Paige!"

The sequel, led by Sandler, showcases a hot-tempered, hockey-playing golfer Happy Gilmore. Alongside Spiranac, this movie features star golfers including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Ad

Moreover, Paige Spiranac has deep roots in golf. Before starting a career in golf content, Spiranac was a standout NCAA golfer, with All-Mountain West Conference honors. She played for the University of Arizona and San Diego State. She officially stepped away from golf in 2016, to focus on her social media content.

Paige Spiranac made a bold Masters prediction

Paige Spiranac recently made a strong prediction about Rory McIlroy in the context of the 2025 Masters championship. After watching McIlroy lifting the cup at the Players Championship, Paige is convinced he'll break through at Augusta and win at Grand Slam. Spiranac shared an X post on March 17 writing:

Ad

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening," Spiranac wrote.

Although McIlroy has struggled at Augusta earlier, missing the cut twice in his last five starts, Spiranac showed faith in him. McIlroy has not shot under par on a Masters Friday since 2020. Even in 2022, he fell short of Scottie Scheffler, carding a runner-up spot. In 2019 he won the Players and arrived at Augusta with high odds, only to finish tied for 21st.

Meanwhile, McIlroy's Masters odds have dropped from +1000 before winning the Players to +600 at several sportsbooks. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite of bookies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback