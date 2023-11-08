“Golf is not an easy game” - Andrea Pavan is ‘very pleased’ to be back on the ‘difficult’ DP World Tour

Andrea Pavan said that golf is not an easy game and gets mentally challenging when you are struggling with form. He added that he needed a lot of mental toughness and that he was pleased to be back on the DP World Tour in 2024.

Pavan had a tough few years on the European Tour after winning two titles in 2018–19, as he finished outside of 150 in the Race to Dubai standings. Last year's 153rd was still better than the previous two seasons, where he finished outside of 250. As a result, Pavan went back to Challenge Tour to get back his tour card.

He was quoted as saying via The Scotsman:

"As you play better, you get to enjoy it more. It is still difficult. Golf is not an easy game. Some players might make it look easy, but it’s mentally tough. You’ve got so many things that can go wrong."

"You can hit a great shot and it doesn’t go your way. Some days it just seems like the hole doesn’t want to allow you ball to go into it and that can affect you," he added.

After grilling for a year and earning a win at the D+D Real Czech Challenge, he was successful in regaining the card for the next season.

"Very pleased," he said on securing his card for next year.

Pavan changed his coach in August of last year and started working with Chris O’Connell, who had previously worked with Matt Kuchar and Gavin Green.

He added:

"At that point, I just wanted to see if someone could see anything different and it then felt more how I grew up playing."

The 34-year-old Italian is back on the DP World Tour after finishing T18 in the Challenge Tour Grand Final. He said he still believes that his best is yet to come.

How did Andrea Pavan perform in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Andrea Pavan's performance on the Challenge Tour in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - 128T

ISPS HANDA Australian Open - W/D

Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open - 4T

Dimension Data Pro-Am - 34T

SDC Open - 79T

Nelson Mandela Bay Championship - 51T

Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge - 8T

The Challenge presented by KGA - 28T

Abu Dhabi Challenge - 40T

UAE Challenge - 82T

B-NL Challenge Trophy - 35T

Copenhagen Challenge presented by Ejner Hessel - 20T

D+D Real Czech Challenge - 1

Andalucía Challenge de Cádiz - 80T

Blot Open de Bretagne - 36T

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge - 109T

Italian Challenge Open - 58

Big Green Egg German Challenge powered by VcG - 11T

Irish Challenge - 64T

British Challenge presented by Modest! Golf Management - 5T

Dormy Open - 13T

Indoor Golf Group Challenge - 15T

Challenge de España - 2T

Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos - 15T

Swiss Challenge - 4T

Hainan Open - 18T

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A - 16T.