"Golf is hard enough" - Michael Kim urges golf community to stop shaming golfers

Michael Kim is not only a PGA Tour star but a prominent social media personality as well. He often presents his opinions, gives reviews, answers questions, and clears doubts for his fans on his X account.

Ad

Recently, he responded to X user Joey Coldcuts' post about the golf community shaming "bad golfers". The user urged people to stop this practice and wrote:

"I truly believe there is no other sport or hobby where people will shame you for being bad at it quite like the golf community will. Let’s all work together to stop shaming people’s shitty golf games. We (bad golfers) are already quite aware that we suck."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim replied to this post saying people "shame" even the best golfers in the world. He also urged people to be "positive" since the sport was already tough as it is.

"They shame you even when you’re some of the best in the world lol. But in all seriousness, golf is hard enough, let’s be positive and have fun"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim is currently competing at the 2025 Houston Open where he is placed T58 in the ongoing Round 1 and has carded an even par at the time of writing.

"Going with kids gives you a better chance" - When Michael Kim gave away tickets to the 2025 Houston Open

Michael Kim (Source: Imagn)

Before heading to the Memorial Park Course for the 2025 Houston Open, Michael Kim offered to give away tickets for the tournament this week. He took to his X account on Tuesday (March 25th) to make the special announcement.

Ad

The ace golfer had a few simple conditions that he mentioned in the post. He wrote:

"Giving away tickets to the Texas Children’s Houston Open! Only comment if you can for sure make it plz. Going with kids gives you a better chance."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A number of fans responded to the giveaway and Kim even replied to some of them. However, it is unclear which fans received the tickets in the end.

The 2025 Houston Open is one of Michael Kim's final chances to qualify for the Masters through the OWGR. The World no. 52 would have to be within the top 50 ranks by Monday to a book a spot at Augusta National this year.

According to X user @VC606, Kim would have to finish in the top 50 at the Houston Open to improve his world ranking. Or else the 31-year-old would have to win the Valero Texas Open next week to qualify for the Masters in early April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback