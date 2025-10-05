Golf influencer with 1M followers on Instagram shares snippets of having an ‘amazing time’ at the Ryder Cup

Golf influencer Claire Hogle shared a glimpse of her Ryder Cup outing in a social media post on Saturday, October 4. She posted a reel on her Instagram account, providing the highlights of her fun-filled outing and her first experience of the biennial tournament.Hogle, who enjoys a whopping 1 million followers on Instagram, attended the event with her father, who was her first golf coach. DraftKings Sportsbook invited her to the event.&quot;thank you @draftkings_sportsbook for an amazing time at The Ryder Cup 🏆 #DKPartner,&quot; she wrote in the caption of her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe golf influencer received the gifts and then shared a glimpse of herself walking to the venue to watch the event, as well as an inside look at her suite. She humorously said there was nothing to &quot;complain&quot; about while talking about the food and bar.&quot;The only thing it didn't have was anything to complain about so that kinda sucked,&quot; she said.Her father took videos and pictures, they met some new people and had a great time on hole 18.&quot;My dad is the most gregarious person that I know. He is so fun to have on these trips,&quot; she added.Claire Hogle was there to cheer for the U.S. Team, but they had a tough time on the first two days of the event. However, the team bounced back in the Sunday singles, and in her short vlog, the golf influencer shared a glimpse of how the people inside the suite cheered for the team on Sunday.She also talked about how the game has grown and talked about the importance of the fans’ discipline while watching the game. At last week’s Ryder Cup, the home team fans were reportedly criticizing the European team. An unusual incident was reported where a fan threw beer on Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, while some fans even heckled the Northern Irish golfer.Golf influencer shares a glimpse of Day 1 Ryder Cup outingGolf influencer Claire Hogle also attended the Ryder Cup opening day matchups and provided a glimpse of the outing in a post on Instagram last week. She shared several pictures of herself from the Bethpage Black Course and, in the caption, talked about her experience. She wrote:&quot;My first ryder cup!! 🏆 never seen crowds get this heated 👀 whats your take on f bombs between fans &amp; players? 😳@celsiusofficial #celsiusbrandpartner&quot;Golf influencer shares a glimpse of Day 1 Ryder Cup outing/@clairehogleOn the first day, the European team was terrific and took a three-point lead over Team USA. They won three foursomes and two fourball games, and one fourball resulted in a tie on Friday. On Saturday, Team Europe won six matches, three fourball and three foursome. But on Sunday, they only managed to win one but still retained their title.