Fresh video emerges of Rory McIlroy being heckled by USA fans at Ryder Cup

The 45th edition of the esteemed Ryder Cup was concluded over the weekend and the European players successfully defended their title. During the tournament, Rory McIlroy and other members of his team were subjected to harsh verbal attacks from US fans.A video shared by NUCLR Golf on X documented the moment McIlroy was heckled by a fan on the second day of the tournament. In the video, he could be seen squatting over his ball at Bethpage Black Course when a fan on the sidelines asked:“What do you think about that acorn? I think it moves if you move it, seriously.”Rory McIlroy didn't respond to the fan, but focused on analyzing his lie to find the best possible way to shoot the ball. When he finally took the shot, the fan shouted:“Get in the bunker!”A similar heckling incident also occurred between Rory McIlroy and another fan during the tournament when he was getting ready to make a shot while standing next to Shane Lowry. He could be seen steadying himself over the ball when a fan yelled:“Don’t take my phone Rory!”McIlroy didn't respond to the fan, but Lowry came to his defense. The three-time PGA Tour winner walked towards the fan and told him to &quot;shut the f*ck up.&quot;Rory McIlroy gets heckled at Ryder Cup _ Image via X/@NUCLRGOLFThe attack was also extended to Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, who was present at Bethpage Back to support the five-time major champion. On day two of the tournament, a fan threw a beer can at Stoll as she walked past him during the fourballs.Later on, McIlroy spoke about the unfortunate incident that went down with his wife and was obviously unhappy with the circumstances. He revealed that Stoll was okay and was not hurt by the can. He also praised her for handling the harassment with dignity and called her a strong woman.Rory McIlroy calls out ‘unacceptable behaviour’ from fans at the Ryder CupAfter the Ryder Cup wrapped up at Bethpage Black, Rory McIlroy spoke about the treatment he and his teammates received from sections of the crowd. He admitted that most of the fans were supportive and respectful. However, he also felt a small group of them crossed the line.“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour. And look, it’s a minority of the crowd, it’s not the majority,&quot; he said.&quot;The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful and let both teams have the same chance to hit the shots and play a fair contest. But, you know, there was a small subset of people that behaved a little bit differently than that,” he added.The Northern Irish golfer stressed that golf should be held to a “higher standard” than what he and his teammates experienced. He acknowledged it had been a “rough week” dealing with that atmosphere, but took satisfaction in silencing the hostile crowd by winning the tournament.