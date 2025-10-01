NBC sees lowest Ryder Cup Sunday ratings in over 5 years as USA falls at home

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup has been concluded and the viewership numbers are in. The tournament aired on NBC, and the network reported low figures compared to previous years.
As reported by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter, the final round of the tournament drew an average of 3.22 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. The figures were drawn from Big Data, Panel, and Total Audience Delivery.
The final round recorded a peak of 5.3 million viewers between 5:00 - 5:15 p.m. ET, when the US tried to make a strong last-minute comeback in their game. However, the round averaged at 3.22 million, which marks the lowest viewership numbers for a final round in the Ryder Cup in over 25 years.
The last time the US hosted the Ryder Cup was in 2021 at Whistling Straits. That year, the Americans’ victory garnered an average of 3.51 million viewers.
The report from Carpenter read:
"Ryder Cup: Sunday averaged 3.22M viewers on NBC with Europe's big lead heading into the day. Last U.S. Ryder Cup in 2021: 3.51M at Whistling Straits. Even with Big Data and NBC's total audience delivery added, this is the least-viewed U.S. Ryder Cup Sunday going back to before 2000.
In addition to the low viewership numbers, NBC’s broadcast was also criticized for being too focused on commercial elements. As it stands, the network is set to cover the biennial event through 2031, when the event will be held in Barcelona.
For this year’s event, Team Europe needed 14 points to defend their title after winning the tournament in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Meanwhile, Team USA needed 14.5 points to lift the trophy.
The Europeans beat the Americans with a decisive 15 - 13. This marks the first time Team Europe has won the tournament on away soil since 2012.
Couldn’t be more proud” – Luke Donald celebrates Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win
After Europe’s victory at Bethpage Black, European captain Luke Donald shared his excitement about leading his team to another triumph on American soil.
Donald admitted he knew the final day of the tournament wouldn’t be easy, but the fight from the American players exceeded his expectations. However, he couldn’t hide his pride in his team’s resilience and unity throughout the tournament.
“I knew it would be tough. I didn't think they would be this tough on Sunday, they fought so hard, and all the respect to them,” he said.
“But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn't be more proud of these guys and what they have done through, how they have come together, how they are playing for history,” he added.
The European captain also reflected on the honor of captaining Team Europe for the second consecutive, time after first leading them in 2023. He expressed gratitude to his players for trusting him again with the role and said it made the victory even more special.