  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • Rory McIlroy and European teammates channel Peaky Blinders in Ryder Cup victory photoshoot

Rory McIlroy and European teammates channel Peaky Blinders in Ryder Cup victory photoshoot

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 30, 2025 02:55 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Team Europe Ryder Cup - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025 Ryder Cup has been concluded and Team Europe went home with the trophy. Following their iconic victory, the European players celebrated their win by releasing a picture inspired by the TV series, Peaky Blinders.

Ad

Team Europe shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram, showing Rory McIlroy and other European players posing next to the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York. They were all dressed in Peaky Blinders-inspired outfits which featured textured wool suits, overcoats, hats, and suspenders.

The post’s caption read:

“From Broadway to Bethpage Black, New York was built on the back of Europeans 🇪🇺#TeamEurope #OurTimeOurPlace”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following their Ryder Cup win, the Europeans didn't hold back on the celebrations. They were spotted singing, chanting, and cheering as they celebrated their victory on a bus.

The picture was taken by David Yarrow, a celebrity photographer who has over 500,000 Instagram followers. He is also a philanthropist who raises funds for charity organizations through his work.

Ahead of the event at Bethpage Black, the European players were also photographed by David Yarrow in that same location. However, they donned a different attire for the shoot and wore black jackets and trousers paired with black and white shoes.

Ad

In the photograph, the players posed in front of a vintage car next to the bridge and there was smoke in the air. The post’s caption read:

“Ready for New York 📸We’re honored to have world renowned photographer and philanthropist @davidyarrow as part of #TeamEurope this week.”
Ryder Cup Team Europe Posing In New York _ Image Source: Instagram/@rydercupeurope
Ryder Cup Team Europe Posing In New York _ Image Source: Instagram/@rydercupeurope

Team Europe needed 14 points to defend their title at the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, Team USA needed 14.5 points to lift the trophy.

Ad

The Europeans beat the Americans with a decisive 15 - 13. This marks the first time Team Europe has won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 2012.

“Couldn’t be more proud” - Luke Donald congratulates Team Europe on Ryder Cup victory

Following the victory at Bethpage Black, the European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, opened up about how it feels to have led his team to victory on away soil. He noted that he didn't expect the Americans to fight as hard as they did on Sunday, but was proud of how his team held up throughout the tournament.

Ad
“I knew it would be tough. I didn't think they would be this tough on Sunday, they fought so hard, and all the respect to them. But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn't be more proud of these guys and what they have done through,” he added.

Donald said he counts himself lucky enough to be a repeat captain after being a captain for Team Europe in 2023. He also thanked his team for trusting him enough to let him captain them one more time.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications