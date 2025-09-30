Rory McIlroy and European teammates channel Peaky Blinders in Ryder Cup victory photoshoot

The 2025 Ryder Cup has been concluded and Team Europe went home with the trophy. Following their iconic victory, the European players celebrated their win by releasing a picture inspired by the TV series, Peaky Blinders.Team Europe shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram, showing Rory McIlroy and other European players posing next to the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York. They were all dressed in Peaky Blinders-inspired outfits which featured textured wool suits, overcoats, hats, and suspenders.The post’s caption read:“From Broadway to Bethpage Black, New York was built on the back of Europeans 🇪🇺#TeamEurope #OurTimeOurPlace” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing their Ryder Cup win, the Europeans didn't hold back on the celebrations. They were spotted singing, chanting, and cheering as they celebrated their victory on a bus.The picture was taken by David Yarrow, a celebrity photographer who has over 500,000 Instagram followers. He is also a philanthropist who raises funds for charity organizations through his work.Ahead of the event at Bethpage Black, the European players were also photographed by David Yarrow in that same location. However, they donned a different attire for the shoot and wore black jackets and trousers paired with black and white shoes.In the photograph, the players posed in front of a vintage car next to the bridge and there was smoke in the air. The post’s caption read:“Ready for New York 📸We’re honored to have world renowned photographer and philanthropist @davidyarrow as part of #TeamEurope this week.”Ryder Cup Team Europe Posing In New York _ Image Source: Instagram/@rydercupeuropeTeam Europe needed 14 points to defend their title at the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, Team USA needed 14.5 points to lift the trophy.The Europeans beat the Americans with a decisive 15 - 13. This marks the first time Team Europe has won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 2012.“Couldn’t be more proud” - Luke Donald congratulates Team Europe on Ryder Cup victoryFollowing the victory at Bethpage Black, the European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, opened up about how it feels to have led his team to victory on away soil. He noted that he didn't expect the Americans to fight as hard as they did on Sunday, but was proud of how his team held up throughout the tournament.“I knew it would be tough. I didn't think they would be this tough on Sunday, they fought so hard, and all the respect to them. But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn't be more proud of these guys and what they have done through,” he added.Donald said he counts himself lucky enough to be a repeat captain after being a captain for Team Europe in 2023. He also thanked his team for trusting him enough to let him captain them one more time.