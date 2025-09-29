5 players who overperformed their odds at the 2025 Ryder Cup ft. Tommy Fleetwood

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup saw Luke Donald's men secure a dashing victory on US soil. For three days at Bethpage Black, the European squad kept up with their domination against Team USA.

Although the Americans failed to avenge their 2023 loss, some golfers from their squad ended up overperforming at Bethpage. The same happened as Europeans s,uch as Tommy Fleetwood s,howcased commendable performance.

#5. JJ Spaun

JJ Spaun made waves with his remarkable 2025 US Open win despite the difficulties at Oakmont CC. The 45th edition of the biennial contest at Bethpage marked Spaun's Ryder Cup debut.

The golfer secured two points in three matches. Despite him and Scottie Scheffler losing the Afternoon Fourballs against Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, Spaun did not give up. On Saturday, Spaun and Xander Schauffele went 1UP against Rahm and Straka. On Sunday, he secured a 2&1 win against Straka in the Singles.

#4. Ludvig Aberg

This year, the Swede pro was competing in the first Ryder Cup of his professional career. On Friday, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick ended up winning their Foursomes 5&3 against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

His second point came from the Sunday Singles matchup after Aberg ended up securing a 2&1 win against Patrick Cantlay. He was the only golfer from the European Squad who carded a victory on Sunday (September 28).

#3. Tyrrell Hatton

The LIV golfer, paired up with Jon Rahm, won both of their foursomes. On Friday, Tyrrell Hatton and Rahm secured a 4&3 victory against DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Fans witnessed the pair taking up a 3&2 win against Scheffler and Spaun on Saturday.

On Sunday, Hatton halved his Singles match against Collin Morikawa. Through three days at Bethpage Black, Hatton won 3.5 points in four matches, securing an overall 3-0-1 record.

#2. Tommy Fleetwood

At Bethpage, Tommy Fleetwood was playing in his fourth Ryder Cup. On both Friday and Saturday, fans witnessed Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy secure wins against Collin Morikawa and Harris English. On Friday afternoon, he and Justin Rose went 1UP against Ben Griffin and DeChambeau.

The golfer and Justin Rose also won their Saturday foursomes against Scottie Scheffler and DeChambeau. After the biennial golf tournament came to an end on Sunday, Fleetwood secured four points in five matches. He was the highest scoring European at Bethpage and won the Nicklaus-Jacklin award.

#1. Cameron Young was a standout performer in 2025 Ryder Cup

Cameron Young showcased his golfing skills by securing some pivotal points for the European Ryder Cup squad. The golfer and Justin Thomas won their Friday Fourball against Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.

On Saturday, Young and DeChambeau secured a 4&2 win in their Morning Foursomes against Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. In the Sunday Singles, he went 1Up in his matchup against Justin Rose. Young left Bethpage with 3 points in four matches and an overall 3-1-0 record.

