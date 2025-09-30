  • home icon
  WATCH: Shane Lowry lashes out at fan heckling Rory McIlroy at Ryder Cup

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 30, 2025 00:53 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day - Source: Imagn
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025 Ryder Cup was held over the weekend at the Bethpage Black Course, and it was marked by a lot of drama from fans and players. During the tournament, a fan heckled Rory McIlroy, and Shane Lowry came to his defense.

As seen in a video shared on X by NUCLR Golf, Rory McIlroy was about to tee off at Bethpage Black and was spotted taking a practice swing as he geared up to hit the ball. A fan from the crowd yelled:

“Don’t take my phone Rory [McIlroy]!”

This prompted Shane Lowry to shut the fan down, saying:

“Shut the f*ck up! F*cking Ar*ehole!”
Lowry could also be seen walking towards the fan as he rebuked him for distracting his teammate.

Watch the video here:

During an interview with the press, Shane Lowry acknowledged that they already expected some harsh comments from fans at Bethpage. He also sympathized with McIlroy and said that the Grand Slam winner was “getting the brunt of it".

The fan’s unruly comment referenced the time Rory McIlroy collected a fan’s phone back in March. The incident took place during the Players Championship, when a University of Texas men’s golfer heckled the Grand Slam winner.

McIlroy walked over to the fan and asked to see his phone. He then took it and walked away with it. The fan's phone was reportedly returned to him later on, but he was forced to leave the golf course following the incident.

Rory McIlroy was the subject of verbal attacks throughout the Ryder Cup, as were several of his European teammates. The attack was also extended to the players’ loved ones who were there to support them during the prestigious event.

During the second day of the tournament, McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, was attacked by a fan who threw a beer can at her at Bethpage Black. The incident occurred during the fourballs, and the Grand Slam winner was visibly upset when it happened.

When he later spoke about the incident, the Northern Irish golfer praised his wife for handling it the way she did. He said that she was a strong woman and acknowledged that she was okay.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf” - Rory McIlroy speaks on the abusive behaviour at the Ryder Cup

Following Europe’s victory at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy condemned the behaviour of the fans at the tournament. He reflected on the abuse he and his teammates received at Bethpage Black and said:

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.”

The five-time major champion noted that while golf has the “ability to unite people,” he didn’t see a good reflection of that during the tournament.

He also added that when the Americans go to Europe for the 2027 Ryder Cup, the European players will ensure that fans do not display the kind of unacceptable behaviour they received at Bethpage Black.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

