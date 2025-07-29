Golf influencer with 3.6M followers on Instagram shares positive feedback about LIV Golf UK as he poses with Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau recently had a decent T11 finish at the LIV Golf UK held at the JCB Golf and Country Club. After finishing his round, DeChambeau interacted with famous golf influencer Gaz Beadle, who shared his views about the venue via an Instagram post.Beadle, who has a massive fan following of over 3.6 million on Instagram, shared his feedback about the JCB Golf and Country Club on July 27. He also posted a picture of himself posing with DeChambeau. The post of the caption read:&quot;Caption this.... 👀🤣. First @livgolf_league event at @jcbgolfcc and have to honest the music the atmosphere the effort into everything i have to say i was skeptical when it first started but i loved it... The Open felt amazing aswell played the traditional way, i honestly think it's nice to have both sides of golf... did anyone go to Jcb what were your thoughts ?? @jcbgolfcc @brysondechambeau.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryson DeChambeau put together a steady performance at the 2025 LIV Golf UK event, finishing tied for 11th on the leaderboard. Over three days at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England, he shot rounds of 68, 69, and 69 to end the tournament at 7-under par. While he didn’t make a strong push for the top spot, DeChambeau stayed consistent throughout the week. His efforts earned him a solid payout of $322,143. Meanwhile, his team, Crushers GlC, also had a decent showing, tying for fourth place in the team standings with a total score of 23-under. Joaquin Niemann eventually took home the individual title, finishing well ahead at 17-under. With that, let's look at Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 season performance so far.Bryson DeChambeau’s strong 2025 season puts him in Ryder Cup spotlightBryson DeChambeau is having a standout season in 2025. He’s currently ranked third in the LIV Golf individual standings after playing in 11 events. His season so far includes one win, two runner-up finishes, four top-5s, and seven finishes inside the top 10. Here’s how DeChambeau has performed at 2025 LIV events:• Riyadh – Tied 6th at 13-under• Adelaide – Tied 18th at 4-under• Hong Kong – Tied 20th at 7-under• Singapore – Tied 10th at 7-under• Miami – 5th at 2-under• Mexico City – Tied 2nd at 13-under• Korea – 1st at 19-under• Virginia – Tied 4th at 13-under• Dallas – Tied 9th at 4-under• Andalucía – Tied 30th at 3-over• United Kingdom – Tied 11th at 7-underBeyond LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has also played in all four majors this year. He finished T5 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, and T10 at the recently concluded The Open. The two-time major winner missed the cut at the U.S. Open after shooting 10-over par. Notably, he closed The Open with a brilliant 64 after starting with a 78. That strong finish helped him stay fifth in the U.S. Ryder Cup rankings.Even though LIV players don’t earn Ryder Cup points, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has already confirmed DeChambeau’s place on the 2025 squad for Bethpage Black this September. Stat-wise, DeChambeau has been one of LIV Golf’s most consistent players this year.DeChambeau leads in driving distance, averaging 328.1 yards. He’s also the best at scrambling, getting up and down 65.75% of the time. He’s third in birdies (149), tied second in eagles (7), tied 10th in fairways hit (62.34%), sixth in greens in regulation (69.53%), and tied ninth in putting average (1.58). With his powerful game and strong form, DeChambeau looks set to play a key role for Team USA this fall.