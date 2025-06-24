Golf Insider has a 5-word reaction to Keegan Bradley’s song choice to describe his victory over Tommy Fleetwood

Golf journalist Dylan Dethier shared his reaction to the song Keegan Bradley chose for his post on X about his victory over Tommy Fleetwood at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Bradley sealed the victory by a one-stroke margin over the English golfer and Russell Henley.

Fleetwood had maintained an impressive lead well into the final round, but failed to claim his first PGA Tour win in the end. He shot multiple bogeys during the fourth round, including on the last hole, which cost him the win. Bradley, on the other hand, birdied the final hole to clinch his first title since the 2024 BMW Championship.

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain shared a video compilation of different moments at the Travelers Championship with the song "Northern Attitude" by Noah Kahan playing in the background. He posted the video on his social media handle with a part of song in the caption, tagging the artist:

"Forgive my northern attitude Oh, I was raised out in the cold If the sun don't rise 'Til the summertime Forgive my northern attitude Oh, I was raised on little light"

Golf Magazine writer Dylan Dethier reposted the video with a five-word admiration for Bradley's song choice. Dethier wrote:

"this away message goes HARD"

The 2025 edition marked Keegan Bradley's second Travelers Championship victory, as he had won it in 2023 with a 23-under par 257.

Keegan Bradley lauded Tommy Fleetwood's game after the Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood played exceptionally well throughout the week, including his three eagles in rounds three and four. But his game during the fourth round gave way for Keegan Bradley to take the lead and snatch the victory at the end.

During the press interview after his win, Bradley was asked about his thoughts on the English golfer's loss. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I know how hard it must be for him. He's just an unbelievable player, and he's fighting so hard to get his first win. It's a weird thing to be on the other side of that.

Bradley acknowledged Fleetwood's efforts and said:

"I do feel bad for him, but I got to go out and do what I need to do. But, you know, he battled today and I really hope that he gets his win soon."

Keegan Bradley after his winning put at the 2025 Travelers Championship - Source: Getty

The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who is also the U.S. team's Ryder Cup captain, is now considering the possibility of being one of the 12 golfers to play at the tournament later this year. While he is determined to continue as captain, Keegan Bradley admitted that things have changed following his win, and that he might be one of the players on the course at Bethpage for the Ryder Cup.

