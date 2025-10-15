  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • Golf insider says Rory McIlroy's treatment at Bethpage was like 'booing Michael Jordan at the Garden'

Golf insider says Rory McIlroy's treatment at Bethpage was like 'booing Michael Jordan at the Garden'

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:26 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy - Source: Imagn library

Golf insider Alan Shipnuck said that Rory McIlroy's treatment at Bethpage Black was like booing Michael Jordan at the Garden. Shipnuck teased about his upcoming book on McIlroy on his X handle, with a screenshot that showed the total pages and word count of his book.

Ad

With that, Shipnuck wrote:

“Rory book is done! Comes out in March. I had a blast typing this, which hopefully means it’s fun to read. He’s had a big life, and it’s all in here.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan asked Shipnuck if McIlroy’s reputation would be affected by Bethpage Ryder Cup confrontations. He replied:

“It should elevate fans’ respect for Rory. That was like booing Michael Jordan at the Garden… and then he drops 50 points and leads his team to victory in Game 7.”
Ad

Another fan asked Shipnuck the reason behind writing about McIlroy.

Ad

In response, Shipnuck noted that McIlroy’s career growth has been inspiring, having conquered all four majors and being very outspoken. He wrote:

“First act of Rory’s career was a prodigy’s rise, culminating in 4 majors (with turbulence in his business/love life). Second act was becoming a man in full, more outspoken and polarizing...an unfulfilled champion. The Masters win was the mountaintop. Everything now is a bonus.”
Ad
Ad

At the Ryder Cup, the European team won against the Americans with a total score of 15-13. This was the European side’s second Ryder Cup win in a row. Before this, they won the 2023 Ryder Cup with 16.5-11.5.

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the Ryder Cup?

Rory McIlroy won three out of five Ryder Cup matches in the 2025 season. He won the Friday foursomes along with Tommy Fleetwood against Collin Morikawa and Harris English with 5 & 4. He was tied in the Friday fourballs with Shane Lowry against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Ad

McIlroy won the Saturday foursomes with Tommy Fleetwood against Harris English and Collin Morikawa with 3 & 2. He won Saturday fourballs with Shane Lowry against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young with 2 UP.

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy lost to Scottie Scheffler with 1 UP. After his singles, he shared that he didn't perform well against Scottie. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“It's been a really tough week. It's been really tough. I felt I didn't have much today. I didn't feel I put up that much of a fight against Scottie. He wasn't at his best either. If we were at our best, the level of golf would have been better.”

Before the Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy had four victories in 2025. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the Amgen Irish Open after scoring 21-under, 12-under, 11-under, and 17-under, respectively.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications