Golf Insider shares ‘peak dad life’ of Scottie Scheffler after Memorial Tournament victory

Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the Memorial Tournament on June 1 was a memorable one for him, not just for the win itself but for a light-hearted moment that followed. After securing the title in Ohio, the 28-year-old golfer celebrated with his wife, Meredith, and their one-year-old son, Bennett.

As the family shared the special occasion on the course, some observant viewers noticed a humorous detail during the post-round coverage. While Scottie held Bennett in his arms, a small stain on the back of the toddler’s outfit was visible on CBS Sports' broadcast footage.

Despite the unexpected moment, the scene added a genuine and relatable touch to the celebration, showing the human side of life even at the highest levels of sport. Scheffler, unfazed, smiled and chatted with his wife, clearly savoring both the professional milestone and the joys, and realities of fatherhood in front of the cameras.

Golf Insider Kyle Porter shared a viral post on his official X account, joking about it and wrote:

"Winning a golf tournament for $4 million and your wife handing you a baby with a poop stain square in the middle of his back is peak dad life."

Flushing it Golf, a golf fan page, shared Kyle Porter’s post on its official Instagram account, and in the caption, tagging Scottie Scheffler, wrote:

“Meredith Scheffler to Scottie after winning the Memorial: “Sorry, he’s (Bennett) got poop all over his back.” Dad life! 😂😂😂”

But while Bennett might have brought about a funny moment for Scottie Scheffler, he has already seen his dad win eight trophies since he was born in May 2024.

Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods in elite club after the Memorial Tournament victory

Scottie Scheffler secured a commanding win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, becoming only the second player after Tiger Woods to win the event back-to-back.

Scheffler posted a final-round 70 to finish at 10-under-par 278, earning a four-shot victory in Dublin, Ohio.

The Memorial, considered one of the most challenging events on the PGA Tour, has now seen only two repeat champions in its history. Woods, a five-time winner of the tournament, claimed three consecutive titles from 1999 to 2001. Scheffler’s achievement places him in elite company, further solidifying his current dominance in the sport.

The World No. 1 has now won in three of his last four starts, including the PGA Championship in May, with each of those victories coming by at least four strokes. His recent run is especially notable considering he began the season recovering from a hand injury sustained while cooking at home over the holidays. Despite that setback, Scheffler has reasserted himself as the top player in the world.

