Golf journalist explains how LIV golfers could play in PGA Tour events

The news of the merger between the PGA Tour, PIF, and the DP World Tour has stirred up the entire golf fraternity. The merger decision has put LIV Golf's future in dilemma. Many experts have come up with their thoughts on how these players can return to the American golf circuit.

One such name is a golf journalist of Sports Illustrated, Bob Harig, who has an interesting take on how the LIV golfers can return to the PGA Tour. In a recent article by the Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry book's author, he shared the simplest way for the players to return back to the Tour.

In the article published by Sports Illustrated, Harig wrote that non-members of the PGA Tour are allowed in seven sponsor events. However, these players are not allowed for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

However, if any of the LIV golfers find their way to the playoffs (after winning a major) then they might become a member. Since many criteria for the major has exemptions for non-PGA Tour golfers to take part in the tournament, this could be the easiest way to make a comeback on the leading American golf circuit.

What will happen to LIV Golfers after the merger with PGA Tour?

Despite the news of the merger between the PGA Tour, the funders of the Saudi-backed league PIF, and the DP World Tour, there is no clarity on the future of LIV golfers.

Some experts have made claims about LIV golfers making their way back on the PGA Tour after paying a fine. However, a statement by Jimmy Dunne, the man behind the merger, has claimed that Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, can disband the LIV league.

However, in an interview with CNBC, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the director of PIF, stated that all three golf tours will maintain their existence in addition to the new profit golf entity making its way.

"We will have both LIV and the PGA Tour in addition to all of our assets, and we will be investing in the growth of the game of golf and doing many new things that I think will have a better engagement from the players, the fans, the broadcasters, the sponsors, everyone else," said Al-Rumayyan on CNBC.

According to some reports, the future of LIV golfers will be decided after the 2023 season ends in November. With the PGA Tour retaining the administrative power, the big decision lies with them on how the players will make a comeback.

Interestingly, both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have stated that there will be a fair and objective process for any player to re-apply for membership next season.

The merger between the three golf giants is said to 'unify', promote and grow the game of golf with a new profit golf entity to be formed in the coming days. The American golf circuit will have major voting interests as they will have more members on the Board of Directors. Conversely, LIV Golf investors the PIF will be the 'exclusive investors'.

