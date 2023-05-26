Golf prodigy Rose Zhang set to make Pro debut at Mizuho Americas Open

Rose Zhang will make her professional debut at the upcoming Mizuho Americas Open. Zhang is one of golf's brightest prospects with one of the most successful amateur careers in the history of the sport.

The amateur golfing superstar, who is 20 years old, has been making headlines. Fans and professionals alike have been awaiting her announcement to turn pro. Zhang has established herself as one of the most promising athletes in the industry thanks to her excellent resume. She took home the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship title and was awarded the 2020 Mark H. McCormack Medal.

Zhang broke the Cardinal record previously held by Tiger Woods, Maverick McNealy, and Patrick Rodgers in her two years at Stanford. She won 12 tournaments, including back-to-back NCAA individual championships. She also took home victories at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the U.S. Girls Junior, and the U.S. Women's Amateur.

Zhang startled many last summer when she decided to return to school for a second year after a great rookie campaign in which she won four times. She announced via an Instagram post that she would be turning pro.

In the post she stated that:

"I am excited to announce that I am officially turning professional and will be making my debut at the @mizuholpga next week! The endless love, support and inspiration from so many people brought me to this point of my golf career."

Rose Zhang: One to watch

Rose Zhang's rise to the top of the profession has been nothing short of amazing. Zhang, who was born in Irvine, California, started playing golf at the age of six and advanced fast through the junior golf ranks. She has received many honors for her extraordinary talent and commitment to the sport, including holding the No. 1 amateur ranking in the world for a record 130 weeks.

Rose Zhang is now among the elite group of female golfers who are anticipated to rule the sport in the upcoming years. She has numerous outstanding accomplishments on the amateur circuit, which have also helped her secure a position in the professional ranks.

Zhang has represented the United States in the Curtis Cup and the Junior Solheim Cup. She also won the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, demonstrating her ability to compete at the highest level. Additionally, the high amateur result she earned at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open has only served to raise anticipation for her upcoming professional debut.

Rose Zhang triumphed in the individual NCAA Championship by three strokes in May 2022. She received the Annika Award for best female collegiate golfer of the year on her 19th birthday. She subsequently won the decisive match, 3 and 1, to secure Stanford's second NCAA team championship.

Rose Zhang became the first student athlete for Adidas when the sportswear brand announced its first name, image, and likeness partnership with her in June 2022. The multi-year agreement was revealed the day before Zhang competed in the U.S. Women's Open. She subsequently competed in the 2022 Women's British Open, placing 28th overall and winning the Smyth Salver Award for low amateur. Zhang's par on the second playoff hole signaled the conclusion of the round. She shot 76 on Saturday while holding a 5-stroke lead.

In April, she overtook Leona Maguire to become the female golfer to hold the top spot for the most consecutive weeks in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Rose Zhang won the NCAA Individual Championship for the second year in a row in May 2023 by one stroke. She became the first woman to ever win the individual national title twice in the history of NCAA women's golf.

Rose Zhang plans to have an early impact on the LPGA Tour when she begins her professional career. Zhang has all the tools required to compete with the best in the world. Her style of play features a strong and accurate long game along with a subtle touch on the greens. Fans and professionals alike will be keeping a close eye on her transfer to the professional ranks as they look forward to the next chapter in the career of this golfing prodigy.

Rose Zhang's decision to turn pro and make her debut at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open marks an exciting new chapter in the career of one of golf's most promising talents.

