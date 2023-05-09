“There’s a lot of factors to consider”: Michelle Wie West unsure of growing the game with LIV Golf

American professional golfer Michelle Wie West who is currently signed with the LPGA is willing to switch to LIV Golf if they are trying to grow the women's sport.

Before the Mizuho Americas Open this week, West spoke with the media about being unclear about LIV golf's source of money. She said:

"I always think competition is great. I think unfortunately the situation - the source of where the money is coming from, it's a completely different ball game in terms of men and women."

Michelle Wie West had been out of action for the past year owing to her health. She will be back in action at the upcoming Mizuho Americas Open. Before the tournament, she explained the importance of growing the game of golf for women, saying:

"I think that inherently us being a tour of females, comes with its extra set of complications when dealing with a tour that is funded by a certain corporation or country. It's a very complicated answer but we are a tour founded by women, led by women, and I would love for us to keep growing."

West added that she would be happy to have a discussion with the Saudi-back LIV golf league if they were willing to promote women's golf in the future. She said:

"I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting women’s golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors. There's a lot of factors to consider before we do business with LIV."

Michelle Wie West at the U.S. Women's Open (via Getty images)

"If the money is there"- Michelle Wie West emphasizes money being a major factor in the promotion of women's golf

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, before the LIV Golf Adeladie, has reportedly spoken with some LPGA and LET players about starting a potential women's league in the near future. Michelle Wie West admitted that the league could potentially bring financial stability and opportunities for women. She said:

"If the money is there, if it creates great opportunities for the women on our tour, who am I to stop anyone from gaining financial stability in the way that we all deserve?"

However, the 33-year-old stated that the league would have to flesh out many details before women golfers can consider joining. She added:

"But it is a complicated scenario as we all know. Thre is no one right or wrong or good versus evil. It’s very complicated and it gets even more so complicated when it’s about women."

She added that the life of NBA, NFL, and PGA Tour stars are very different from the LPGA Tour players, saying:

"We watch the NBA, the NFL, the PGA Tour, and how luxe their lives are, riding in private planes and staying in five-star hotels every week - and that’s not the life of an LPGA Tour player."

West shared that women golfers find it hard in managing expenses and travel costs to different tournaments. She feels it should get better in the near future:

"We're lugging our golf bag, trying to find really good deals on hotels, because, what people don't realize with golfers is we pay for everything. We pay for our caddies, our [physical therapy], our hotel - you don't make the cut, you're down however much that is."

Michelle Wie West last won a major in 2014. She is currently eying the upcoming US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

