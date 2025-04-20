Golf reporter shares his take on Rory McIlroy’s controversial Masters picture online

Golf reporter Kyle Porter recently provided his opinion on Rory McIlroy's Masters picture controversy on X. His take was in response to the golfer's fan account.

After Rory McIlroy's historic Masters victory, golf analyst Brandel Chamblee had posted a picture of the five-time Major champion on his knees, calling it "maybe the greatest sports photo" he had ever seen. The picture was originally taken by Golf Digest.

However, a X user criticised the opinion, saying that they didn't believe McIlroy's picture to be among the greats. A fan account hit back at the user, saying:

"The crowd that calls Rory soft sure are getting worked up over an opinion about a photo".

Porter stood in support of the fan account, firing back at all the golf fans for nitpicking on every little thing when it came to McIlroy:

"Truly a "backs against the wall" situation when people are yelling about whether a photo was good. He'll never get it done. If he does, it won't be the Masters. He did, but it wasn't by enough. OK he won the slam, but the celebration stunk. Have you seen this Joe Montana pic?"

McIlroy's maiden win at the Masters this year was certainly high on emotions. The ace golfer had waited for 16 years for his first-ever green jacket. With the win, he also completed his career grand slam.

"I'm just glad that all the Rory haters are sad" - Fans react to Kyle Porter's support for Rory McIlroy

Fans soon rushed to Kyle Porter's comment section to give their opinions on the post supporting Rory McIlroy, with one saying:

"I'm just glad that all the Rory haters are sad. They can make any excuse they want. He did it. His name is permanently etched in golf history as one of only six [so far]. Nothing they say will change that."

"Next year's Champions Dinner menu: "There aren't enough courses." / "There are too many courses." one fan said.

"He wan. Grand slam champion. Such a rare club. Golf history at Augusta." another wrote.

""Rory completed the Grand Slam but not how I wanted" is wild to me" one fan commented.

"“The celebration stunk” is something I’ve seen a little more the last couple days and man, not sure why people think that. It was visceral and earnest. Hard to ask for more," another added.

Post his Masters win, McIlroy has given a skip to the RBC Heritage taking place this week at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

