"Golf's a funny game" – Day 1 leader Shane Lowry reacts to his ‘horrific’ record at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Shane Lowry's performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational marked a notable turnaround from his previous struggles at the prestigious tournament.

Despite disappointing results in his five previous appearances, including four failed cuts, the Irish golfer surged into the lead following the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational opening round on March 7. His best finish at the event was a solo 67th-place finish last year.

During a press talk after the first round, Lowry talked about his game and how things turned around. He joked that golf can be strange sometimes and said:

"It's horrific. My best finish here is tied for 67th or something. I played here six times. I missed the cut five times, and last year, I made the cut and shot 81 on Saturday and finished tied 67th or something around there. "

The Irishman admitted he didn't expect much from this tournament because he's struggled here before.

Lowry shared the 54-hole lead at last week's Cognizant Classic and was in contention to win the tournament but struggled in the final round and finished in a tie for 18th place.

"Going out there with very low expectations today. I knew I was playing well. Golf's funny. Just had it under control today. I can give you, going back to my career around this place, I can," he added.

Lowry was happy with his opening-round result at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Adding to his statement, he said:

"Last year was my first year in a few years to play it, so I feel like a bit of a different golfer then. But, yeah, it's one of these places where, you know, some people love it. I've struggled with it over the years. I came here. It's a nice place to come to. It's good; it's obviously a high tournament. And I'm very happy with that today."

Lowry shot 6-under 66 in the tournament's first round and took a one-stroke lead. Noticeably, it was his best score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

How did Shane Lowry perform at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Shane Lowry did really well in the first round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished with a score of 66.

The 36-year-old got off to a good start with a birdie on the second hole but that was the only birdie he got on the front nine. However, he picked up his game in the second half.

Lowry got two birdies in a row on the first two holes of the back nine. Then, he made an eagle on the 12th hole and another birdie right after. On the 14th hole, he got a bogey but bounced back with a birdie on the penultimate hole.

Lowry took a one-stroke lead over Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama after the end of Day 1.