Golf superstar Paige Spiranac and sister Lexie set to explore the literary field by releasing a children's book

Paige Spiranac has established herself as one of the top golf social media influencers on the internet. The amount of fan interactions she gets is immense and eventually grows her popularity.

Recently, Spiranac shared an Instagram story and announced the release of the children's book titled "Hattie Goes Golfing", which aims for kids to get into the game of golf. The book is being released by her and her sister Lexie Mitchell and will be available on the Back 9 press website.

Screengrab via Instagram/@_paige.renee

As per Golf Digest, Paige Spiranac shared how she and her sister got together to release a children's book.

"I have some really big exciting news, and I've been dying to share it with you guys for a very long time and I finally can now. My sister and I wrote a children's book, I'm sure you're like 'huh, what, why?!' and it's something that we've wanted to do for a very long time," she said.

In her video message, Paige Spiranac went on to add by saying that she wanted to release the book for a long time. She said that she wanted to share the story and everything she has done for the game of golf. Spiranac urged everyone to go and buy the book for their children.

"As you guys know I've talked about this... I haven't always felt accepted in the golf community and the golf industry, and so we wanted to share that story and I owe everything that I've ever done to golf and so this is my way to give back, and so I think that it's for everyone, you're going to enjoy it, but especially for your kids," Spiranac said.

Paige Spiranac also shared that their target age was three to nine, but, emphasized that the book is for everyone. She also revealed that they are doing the pre-sales right now.

"Three to nine is kind of like the target age we are going for, but again, it's for everyone. We're doing pre-sales right now. It will mean so much to me, so please, go buy," Spiranac concluded.

In her most recent Instagram story, Paige Spiranac shared that she is also releasing a limited number of signed copies of the book as well. She wished for some support for her sister and herself.

Paige Spiranac shares her social media and golfing journey

A few days ago, the social media sensation shared a series of Instagram stories and wrote about her golfing journey since 2015.

She wrote in one of her stories that as a collegiate golfer at SDSU, she used to share golf videos and pictures wearing "untraditional golf clothes.

Spiranac added that she always believed to be comfortable and tried to show a different side of the game of golf.

Spiranac used to be a gymnast, but, once she broke her kneecap and had to distance herself from the spot.

Later on, at the age of 12, she started golfing. She won about five events on the Colorado circuit and got a chance to study at the University of Arizona.

But after her freshman year, she made a shift to San Diego State University. After constant consistent performances, she decided to turn professional in 2016.