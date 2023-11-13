“Golf could use more drama” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s admission about his Ryder Cup outburst against Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

Rory McIlroy got into a heated argument with Justin Thomas' caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay at the 2023 Ryder Cup in October. In a parking lot after the second-day match, McIlroy had a verbal go at the caddie in front of his wife.

The Northern Irish golfer shouted at Mackay and used a lot of swear words. But McIlroy was furious because he had just lost on the golf course against the American squad. On the second day of the tournament, he got into a brawl with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava.

It is said that LaCava waved his cap in celebration of winning after Cantlay made his putt on the match's last hole. LaCava clashed with McIlroy when he asked him to move.

In a recent interview with the Irish Independent, Rory McIlroy opened up about the incident and said he was sorry for his words.

"Rory McIlroy says he regrets his outburst directed at Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay at the Ryder Cup: "He’s coming over to try and diffuse the situation. But he’s wearing an American top, and I know he’s friends with Joe, and I just tripped. Complete rage. I felt bad about it afterwards because Bones's wife was standing beside him, and I used a lot of swear words. So not my finest moment. Then Shane bundled me into the car." (Via Irish Independent)@TrackingRory"

"Golf could use more drama. I kinda liked the show," one user commented.

"Lol Rory in the heat of moment," wrote another fan.

"Rory had a bad moment like we all have had. He is normally a class act all the way. To his credit, he is owning it though," another commented.

Rory Mcilroy apologized to Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay after the incident at the Ryder Cup

After the heated argument in the parking lot, Rory McIlroy texted Mackay to apologize for his actions. The morning after the incident, McIlroy texted Bones and later met him, with the two making amends.

The European team won the Ryder Cup and during the winner's press conference, McIlroy spoke about the incident and was quoted as saying by Ryder Cup News services:

"I texted Bones this morning. He was just the first American I saw after I got off the locker room, so he was the one who took the brunt of it and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I texted Bones this morning and apologize for that. I was hot coming out of that [his argument with Joe LaCava] yesterday, I was pretty angry, I didn't agree with what happened on 18th but... you have to have thick skin. It's just the way it is," McIlroy added.

The 2023 Ryder Cup concluded with the European team winning the biennial tournament. McIlroy added four points to his team's victory.