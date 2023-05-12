“Golfers must be having a terrible time” – Fans react to ‘cool’ BMX freestyle show at LIV Golf Tulsa

After two tournaments outside of the country, the LIV Golf series will return to America. The series' next event is set to take place in Tulsa from May 12 to May 14.
LIV Golf planned a BMX freestyle display prior to the event's start. They tweeted a short clip of the performance with the caption:
"LIV Golf ➕ BMX = 🔥. Last night at @usabmx was wild."
Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss the show. Some were blown away by the performance, while others were let down. They wrote:
"Golfers must be having a terrible time at LIV."
"Cool to see BMX team up with minor league golf."
"This was the sneakiest of sneaky cool spots in smallish towns."
"Maybe this will distract everyone from the fact that you couldn’t convince anyone better than the fifth best golf course in Broken Bow, OK to host."
The LIV Golf Tulsa is the year's fifth tournament.
LIV Golf Tulsa pairing and tee times
The first round of LIV Golf Tulsa will begin at 1:15 pm ET on Friday, May 12. There will be 48 golfers in the field, with three players separated into 16 groups.
All of the golfers will begin their round at the same time, with Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia taking their first shot on the first hole.
Here's a list of the golfers starting their game on different holes:
- Hole 1 - Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia
- Hole 2 - Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson
- Hole 3 - Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson
- Hole 4 - Patrick Reed, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee
- Hole 5 - Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
- Hole 7 - Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kevin Na
- Hole 8 - Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood, Sebastian Munoz
- Hole 9 - Sihwan Kim, Bernd Wiesberger, Jediah Morgan
- Hole 10 - Laurie Canter, Chase Koepka, David Puig
- Hole 11 - Richard Bland, Matt Jones, James, Piot
- Hole 12 - Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Dean Burmester
- Hole 13 - Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters
- Hole 14 - Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira
- Hole 16 - Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer
- Hole 17 - Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele
- Hole 18 - Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff
LIV Golf Tulsa teams
LIV Golf Tulsa has 12 teams of four players each. Here is a list of all the teams participating in the event:
4 Aces
- Captain: Dustin Johnson
- Members: Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein
Cleeks
- Captain: Martin Kaymer, Laurie Canter
- Members: Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger
Crushers
- Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
- Members: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Andy Ogletree
Fireballs
- Captain: Sergio Garcia
- Members: Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz
HyFlyers
- Captain: Phil Mickelson
- Members: James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads
- Captain: Kevin Na
- Members: Sihwan Kim,, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent
Majesticks
- Captain: Ian Poulter
- Members: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood
RangeGoats
- Captain: Bubba Watson
- Members: Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
Ripper
- Captain: Cameron Smith
- Members: Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan
Smash
- Captain: Brooks Koepka
- Members: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff
Stinger
- Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
- Members: Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel
Torque
- Captain: Joaquin Niemann
- Members: Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig