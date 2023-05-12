“Golfers must be having a terrible time” – Fans react to ‘cool’ BMX freestyle show at LIV Golf Tulsa

After two tournaments outside of the country, the LIV Golf series will return to America. The series' next event is set to take place in Tulsa from May 12 to May 14.

LIV Golf planned a BMX freestyle display prior to the event's start. They tweeted a short clip of the performance with the caption:

"LIV Golf ➕ BMX = 🔥. Last night at @usabmx was wild."

Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss the show. Some were blown away by the performance, while others were let down. They wrote:

"Golfers must be having a terrible time at LIV."

"Cool to see BMX team up with minor league golf."

"This was the sneakiest of sneaky cool spots in smallish towns."

"Maybe this will distract everyone from the fact that you couldn’t convince anyone better than the fifth best golf course in Broken Bow, OK to host."

The LIV Golf Tulsa is the year's fifth tournament.

LIV Golf Tulsa pairing and tee times

The first round of LIV Golf Tulsa will begin at 1:15 pm ET on Friday, May 12. There will be 48 golfers in the field, with three players separated into 16 groups.

All of the golfers will begin their round at the same time, with Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia taking their first shot on the first hole.

Here's a list of the golfers starting their game on different holes:

Hole 1 - Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia

Hole 2 - Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson

Hole 3 - Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson

Hole 4 - Patrick Reed, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee

Hole 5 - Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 7 - Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kevin Na

Hole 8 - Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood, Sebastian Munoz

Hole 9 - Sihwan Kim, Bernd Wiesberger, Jediah Morgan

Hole 10 - Laurie Canter, Chase Koepka, David Puig

Hole 11 - Richard Bland, Matt Jones, James, Piot

Hole 12 - Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Dean Burmester

Hole 13 - Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters

Hole 14 - Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira

Hole 16 - Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer

Hole 17 - Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele

Hole 18 - Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff

LIV Golf Tulsa teams

LIV Golf Tulsa has 12 teams of four players each. Here is a list of all the teams participating in the event:

4 Aces

Captain: Dustin Johnson

Members: Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein

Cleeks

Captain: Martin Kaymer, Laurie Canter

Members: Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau

Members: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Andy Ogletree

Fireballs

Captain: Sergio Garcia

Members: Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz

HyFlyers

Captain: Phil Mickelson

Members: James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads

Captain: Kevin Na

Members: Sihwan Kim,, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent

Majesticks

Captain: Ian Poulter

Members: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood

RangeGoats

Captain: Bubba Watson

Members: Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Ripper

Captain: Cameron Smith

Members: Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan

Smash

Captain: Brooks Koepka

Members: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

Stinger

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen

Members: Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel

Torque

Captain: Joaquin Niemann

Members: Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

