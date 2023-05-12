Create

“Golfers must be having a terrible time” – Fans react to ‘cool’ BMX freestyle show at LIV Golf Tulsa

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 12, 2023 09:32 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
LIV Golf Invitational (Image via Getty)

After two tournaments outside of the country, the LIV Golf series will return to America. The series' next event is set to take place in Tulsa from May 12 to May 14.

LIV Golf planned a BMX freestyle display prior to the event's start. They tweeted a short clip of the performance with the caption:

"LIV Golf ➕ BMX = 🔥. Last night at @usabmx was wild."
LIV Golf ➕ BMX = 🔥Last night at @usabmx was wild 🤘#LIVGolf https://t.co/3duYq1qe4l

Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss the show. Some were blown away by the performance, while others were let down. They wrote:

"Golfers must be having a terrible time at LIV."
@livgolf_league @usabmx Golfers must be having a terrible time at LIV. 🤣
"Cool to see BMX team up with minor league golf."
@livgolf_league @usabmx cool to see BMX team up with minor league golf
"This was the sneakiest of sneaky cool spots in smallish towns."
@livgolf_league @usabmx this was the sneakiest of sneaky cool spots in smallish towns.
"Maybe this will distract everyone from the fact that you couldn’t convince anyone better than the fifth best golf course in Broken Bow, OK to host."
@livgolf_league @usabmx Maybe this will distract everyone from the fact that you couldn’t convince anyone better than the fifth best golf course in Broken Bow, OK to host.

The LIV Golf Tulsa is the year's fifth tournament.

LIV Golf Tulsa pairing and tee times

The first round of LIV Golf Tulsa will begin at 1:15 pm ET on Friday, May 12. There will be 48 golfers in the field, with three players separated into 16 groups.

All of the golfers will begin their round at the same time, with Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia taking their first shot on the first hole.

Here's a list of the golfers starting their game on different holes:

  • Hole 1 - Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia
  • Hole 2 - Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson
  • Hole 3 - Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson
  • Hole 4 - Patrick Reed, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee
  • Hole 5 - Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
  • Hole 7 - Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kevin Na
  • Hole 8 - Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood, Sebastian Munoz
  • Hole 9 - Sihwan Kim, Bernd Wiesberger, Jediah Morgan
  • Hole 10 - Laurie Canter, Chase Koepka, David Puig
  • Hole 11 - Richard Bland, Matt Jones, James, Piot
  • Hole 12 - Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Dean Burmester
  • Hole 13 - Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters
  • Hole 14 - Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira
  • Hole 16 - Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer
  • Hole 17 - Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele
  • Hole 18 - Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff

LIV Golf Tulsa teams

LIV Golf Tulsa has 12 teams of four players each. Here is a list of all the teams participating in the event:

4 Aces

  • Captain: Dustin Johnson
  • Members: Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein

Cleeks

  • Captain: Martin Kaymer, Laurie Canter
  • Members: Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers

  • Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
  • Members: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Andy Ogletree

Fireballs

  • Captain: Sergio Garcia
  • Members: Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz

HyFlyers

  • Captain: Phil Mickelson
  • Members: James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads

  • Captain: Kevin Na
  • Members: Sihwan Kim,, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent

Majesticks

  • Captain: Ian Poulter
  • Members: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood

RangeGoats

  • Captain: Bubba Watson
  • Members: Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Ripper

  • Captain: Cameron Smith
  • Members: Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan

Smash

  • Captain: Brooks Koepka
  • Members: Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

Stinger

  • Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
  • Members: Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel

Torque

  • Captain: Joaquin Niemann
  • Members: Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

Quick Links

Edited by Sabine Algur
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...